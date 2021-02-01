Army West Point Adds Maggie Kroening to the Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Kroening from Castle Rock, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Military Academy for 2021-22.

“I am beyond excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends and family for all their support. GO ARMY!! 💛🖤”

Kroening is a senior at Douglas County High School. She swims year-round with Castle Rock Swim Team. As a junior at the 2020 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championship, she finished 2nd in the 200 free (1:52.31) and 4th in the 100 fly (55.84), earning PBs in both events. She also swam anchor on the Huskies’ 200 free relay (23.43) and 400 free relay (52.38).

In club swimming, Kroening notched PBs in the 50 free, 50 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly at the Colorado Swimming Pioneer Open in December 2019. She came in 18th in the 50 free, 10th in the 200 free, 17th in the 100 breast, 2nd in the 100 fly, and 2nd in the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.84

200 fly – 2:04.06 (2:02.86 altitude–adj.)

100 breast – 1:07.84

200 breast – 2:27.68 (2:26.48 altitude–adj.)

50 free – 24.57

200 free – 1:52.31 (1:51.11 altitude–adj.)

200 IM – 2:08.83 (2:07.63 altitude–adj.)

400 IM – 4:34.56

Kroening will join the Black Knights in the class of 2025 with Clara Williams, Lauren Wetzel, Maddie Clark, Mary Rotenberg, Meghan Cole, Rea Smith, and Sarah Platt. Her best 100/200 fly times would have scored in the B finals at the 2020 Patriot League Championships, where Army West Point came in fourth out of ten teams in the women’s meet.

