USA Swimming Announces 300-Person March Pro Swim Series At San Antonio

The 2021 Pro Swim Series will return to San Antonio, this time with a slightly-expanded participant field from March 3-6.

The coronavirus pandemic has continually shuffled around USA Swimming’s plans for its yearly Pro Swim Series. The early goal was to start the series with a November meet in Irvine, California. But that stop was pushed to January for what would have been a three-site meet split between Irvine, Richmond, Virginia and San Antonio, Texas. Ultimately, the Irvine stop was canceled, and the meet went on with Richmond and San Antonio hosting in mid-January.

Now, USA Swimming has announced that the series will make another stop in San Antonio, this time in March.

The meet will take place in long course meters at the Bill Walker Pool & Josh Davis Natatorium, where the January meet also took place.

The two-site January stop capped each site at 200 total athletes – 100 men and 100 women. This time around, the San Antonio site will expand to 150 men and 150 women for 300 total athletes. That means more athletes in San Antonio, but without a second site, fewer total athletes competing.

All athletes and coaches will have to present negative COVID-19 tests before competition, and will complete a “daily digital symptom tracker” for 14 days leading up to the meet.

USA Swimming says the meet will air on NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, and will be live-streamed via USASwimming.org.

Athletes will need to have a Wave I Olympic Trials cut in order to compete: