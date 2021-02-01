Will Regan Smith Make the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team in These Events?

World champion and World record holder Regan Smith came off of some brutal winter training to win the 100m back (59.75), 100m fly (58.55), and 200m fly (2:10.10) at the 2021 San Antonio Pro Swim (JAN). She scratched out of the 200 back final, but swam the 200 free notching second (1:59.49). By my math, Regan is exactly where she needs to be this early in the season. I see Regan back at her 2020 Des Moines Pro Swim times as she works through Feb and March.

2020 DES MOINES PRO SWIM – REGAN SMITH times right before the COVID shutdown:



100 BACK – 58.1

200 BACK – 2:06.1

100 FLY – 57.34

200 FLY – 2:06.39

WAY TOO EARLY PREDICTIONS FOR THE 2021 SUMMER

I’m very optimistic the 2021 Olympics will happen, and I’m optimistic about Regan’s performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Regan makes the U.S. Olympic Team in the 100 and 200 backstroke, and I think she make Team USA in 100 fly, dropping a 56.5, provided she swims it. She also makes the team in 200 fly, ripping a 2:05.1, provided she swims it.

But who cares what I think…what do you think?



Follow Regan Smith on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel Stewart on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.