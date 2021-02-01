Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Will Regan Smith Make the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team in These Events?

Comments: 4

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.comWorld champion and World record holder Regan Smith came off of some brutal winter training to win the 100m back (59.75), 100m fly (58.55), and 200m fly (2:10.10) at the 2021 San Antonio Pro Swim (JAN). She scratched out of the 200 back final, but swam the 200 free notching second (1:59.49).  By my math, Regan is exactly where she needs to be this early in the season. I see Regan back at her 2020 Des Moines Pro Swim times as she works through Feb and March.

2020 DES MOINES PRO SWIM – REGAN SMITH  times right before the COVID shutdown:

  • 100 BACK – 58.1
  • 200 BACK – 2:06.1
  • 100 FLY – 57.34
  • 200 FLY – 2:06.39

WAY TOO EARLY PREDICTIONS FOR THE 2021 SUMMER

I’m very optimistic the 2021 Olympics will happen, and I’m optimistic about Regan’s performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Regan makes the U.S. Olympic Team in the 100 and 200 backstroke, and I think she make Team USA in 100 fly, dropping a 56.5, provided she swims it.  She also makes the team in 200 fly, ripping a 2:05.1, provided she swims it.

But who cares what I think…what do you think?

Follow Regan Smith on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel Stewart on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Nolan
44 minutes ago

You don’t think she’d swim the 200 free? That’s gotta be more likely than 100 fly, if only because 800 free relay.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Steve Nolan
2
0
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  Steve Nolan
19 minutes ago

If she is already on team, they can still use her. Her club coach and college coach will probably both be on staff

2
0
Reply
Hmmmm
37 minutes ago

56.5 isn’t going to be fast enough to make the 100 fly

2
-4
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Hmmmm
2 minutes ago

By career bests, maybe not. and I’m not saying Regan WILL make it in the 100 fly… but there is a lot of pressure in the OT Final, and assuming all these first-timers go life bests in the final is a big IF. I think 56.5 makes the team, regardless of who goes that time

0
0
Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!