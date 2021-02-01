PIAA Confirms Details about Pennsylvania High School State Championship Meets

The PIAA, which governs most high school athletics in the state of Pennsylvania, has released more details about how the modified 2021 High School State Championship meets will be parsed out.

After announcing last week that the meet would be moved from its original location at Bucknell University to the Cumberland Valley High School pool because of capacity limitations, the league has announced more details about other changes that will happen.

Districts will have until March 7 to complete their district championship meets, with an extension to March 8 allowed only in the case of inclement weather.

Diving championships will be held on March 13 and include only those divers who won their district championships.

This will create some heated district battles, because, for example, the top returning diver Conor Gesing from Abington High and 3rd-best returning diver Luke Dotson from Council Ridge North High School both compete in district 1, as does the 6th-best returning diver Paxton Flandro from Souderton High School.

There are 12 districts in Class AA and 12 districts in Class AAA, meaning that all scoring spots in diving won’t be filled.

In cutting the number of qualifiers per swimming event from 32 per event to 16 per event, the PIAA estimates that there will be about 125 people in the building on any given day (including coaches and officials) at the state meets. That’s more than the 110 that Bucknell was allowing at its facility.

For the Swimming competitions, Class 2A will have the state meet on Friday, March 19, while Class 3A will be held on Saturday, March 20. All events will be timed finals.

The girls will swim in the morning on each day. That makes the full schedule:

Class 2A Girls Swimming – Friday, March 19 (Morning)

Class 2A Boys Swimming – Saturday, March 19 (Afternoon)

Class 3A Girls Swimming – Friday, March 20 (Morning)

Class 3A Boys Swimming – Friday, March 20 (Afternoon)

While there won’t be spectators for the swimming competition, in an effort to remain within the Department of Health occupancy directives, the PIAA says they may be able to permit a few spectators for diving.

The 2020 PIAA State Championships were happening on the fateful mid-March weekend that wound up being the zero hour for the coronavirus pandemic and quarantines in the United States. The AAA (big schools) meet, which came first, finished one day of prelims and finals, and stalled out mid-day the next, leaving day 2’s results as a defacto timed finals event with the original prelims results.

The Upper Dublin girls beat out North Allegheny by 2 points for the AAA title, while LaSalle College High School dominate the boy’s meet, scoring 162 points. North Penn was 2nd with 118.5.

The most recent AA champions are the Villa Maria High School girls and Cathedral Prep boys from 2019.