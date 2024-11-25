The Hungry Swimmer: Creamy Mushroom Soup

I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve been avoiding mushrooms for a really long time. Over 20 years to be exact… The more I cook and the more I see people incorporate mushrooms into their recipes, the more I have started to wonder if I am missing out on something. So, in an effort to bridge the gap between my kitchen and the fungi world, please join me for a bowl of Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup! I promise, you’ll hardly even notice the mushrooms!
By dicing the mushrooms finely and sautéing them in the early stages of this recipe, their presence in this soup is more like a savory bit of onion rather than the gray, gelatinous slivers you may be used to seeing in meals. I encourage you to give them a try!
In addition to the mushrooms, this soup is packed with an array of vegetables. There are also two sources of protein (chicken and beans) to provide your body with key nutrients as you rest, recover and prepare for your next workout.
Ingredients
- 1 chicken breast
- 1 yellow onion
- 3 carrots (diced)
- 2 celery ribs (diced)
- 8 oz. baby bella mushrooms (rinsed and diced)
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 2 cups dry white wine (plus a splash more for sautéing the mushrooms)
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
- (1) 15.5 oz. can of cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)
- 2 tbsp salted butter
- Zest of one lemon
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ¾ cup whole milk
Equipment: Cutting board and sharp knife. Large stock pot. Sauté pan. Zester.
Instructions
- Prep your raw ingredients: thaw your chicken if cooking from frozen; dice the onion, carrots, celery and mushrooms; mince the garlic; drain and rinse the cannellini beans.
- Heat a large stock pot over medium/high heat. Once hot, add the butter, onion, minced garlic, carrots, celery, mushrooms and a splash of white wine. Stir these ingredients and allow them to sauté and begin to soften.
- Once the onions have started to become translucent and the mushrooms have shrunk down, add a dash of salt and pepper along with the paprika and bay leaves. Stir to combine.
- Using a spatula or large spoon, create space in the middle of the pot to insert your chicken breast. Sear it on both sides for approximately 2-3 minutes per side.
- Add the rest of the white wine and vegetable stock before covering the pot and allowing the soup to rise to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and allow the soup to simmer for several hours.
- After 1-2 hours, check to see if your chicken is cooked through. You can do this by inserting a meat thermometer into the chicken breast, or by attempting to shred the chicken with two forks. Allow the breast to reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before pulling the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
- Once the chicken is cooked and pulled apart, remove the bay leaves. Add the cannellini beans, stir, and allow the soup to simmer for another few minutes and warm the beans through.
- Lastly, add the lemon juice and zest along with the whole milk.
- Taste the soup and add any additional salt and pepper before serving with some crusty bread for a delicious, warming, veggie-packed meal. Enjoy!