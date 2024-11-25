The Hungry Swimmer: Creamy Mushroom Soup

I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve been avoiding mushrooms for a really long time. Over 20 years to be exact… The more I cook and the more I see people incorporate mushrooms into their recipes, the more I have started to wonder if I am missing out on something. So, in an effort to bridge the gap between my kitchen and the fungi world, please join me for a bowl of Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup! I promise, you’ll hardly even notice the mushrooms!

By dicing the mushrooms finely and sautéing them in the early stages of this recipe, their presence in this soup is more like a savory bit of onion rather than the gray, gelatinous slivers you may be used to seeing in meals. I encourage you to give them a try!

In addition to the mushrooms, this soup is packed with an array of vegetables. There are also two sources of protein (chicken and beans) to provide your body with key nutrients as you rest, recover and prepare for your next workout.

Ingredients

1 chicken breast

1 yellow onion

3 carrots (diced)

2 celery ribs (diced)

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms (rinsed and diced)

1 tbsp minced garlic

4 cups vegetable stock

2 cups dry white wine (plus a splash more for sautéing the mushrooms)

1 tsp paprika

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper (to taste)

(1) 15.5 oz. can of cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)

2 tbsp salted butter

Zest of one lemon

Juice of ½ lemon

¾ cup whole milk

Equipment: Cutting board and sharp knife. Large stock pot. Sauté pan. Zester.

Instructions