The Hungry Swimmer: Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken

Welcome to soup season! In my opinion, nothing beats a hearty, warming soup in the fall. However, it can be a challenge to find soups that are packed with enough protein to keep you fueled as an athlete. This Tuscan Chicken Soup has two protein sources (chicken and cannellini beans), plus plenty of vitamins, minerals and fiber from other fruits and vegetables. If you’re looking for a vegan-friendly adaptation, simply use vegetable stock instead of chicken stock, and swap out the chicken breast for a can of chickpeas or a second can of cannellini beans.

Ingredients

Yields approximately 6 servings.

1-1.5 lbs. chicken breast (1 large or 2 small)*

1 medium-sized yellow onion (finely chopped)

1 medium-sized carrot (diced)

1 rib/stick of celery (diced)

(1) 32 oz. container of chicken or vegetable stock

(1) 12 oz. jar of quartered marinated artichoke hearts (drained, but not rinsed)**

(1) 4.5 oz. jar of julienne-cut sun-dried tomatoes (about ½ cup)

(1) 15.5 oz. can of cannellini (white kidney) beans (drained)

Salt and pepper to taste

*In this recipe I used a frozen chicken breast. If you are using fresh chicken, your cooking time will be shorter.

**If you can’t find marinated artichoke hearts, you will need to add some additional seasoning to make up for the lost flavor. I recommend starting with 1 teaspoon each of oregano and basil, and ½ teaspoon garlic powder. Taste before serving and add more as needed.

Instructions

Total cooking time (using frozen chicken) is approximately 3-3.5 hours.