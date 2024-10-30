The Hungry Swimmer: Baked Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce

There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of spaghetti after a long swim, especially as the weather gets colder. I like to enjoy this grain-free version of the classic dish because it’s packed with fiber, beta carotene, vitamin C, pantothenic acid and more. Spaghetti squash is aptly named because, when roasted, its yellow insides flake into long noodle-like strands. Spaghetti squash has a mild, nutty flavor that makes it a terrific base for hearty toppings and flavors.
I pair this roasted spaghetti squash with hearty protein-packed meat sauce to ensure that I am getting the protein I need to fuel my body for my next training session. While you are more than welcome to make your own sauce from scratch, this recipe invites you to use your favorite premade pasta sauce to keep things as quick and simple as possible. My personal favorite is Rao’s Tomato Basil Sauce (not sponsored).
Looking for a vegan sauce option? Try this highly rated Lentil Bolognese from Rainbow Plant Life and skip the parmesan cheese topping at the end of this recipe.
Ingredients
For this recipe you’ll need a sheet tray, cutting board, large saucepan or medium-sized pot, and a large sharp knife.
- 1 large spaghetti squash
- 1 pound of ground italian sausage (mild or spicy)
- 1 24 oz. jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce
- Olive oil
- Garlic salt
- Pepper
- Grated parmesan cheese (to serve)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400° fahrenheit.
- Place your spaghetti squash on your cutting board and using extreme caution, cut the squash in half lengthwise so that you have two equal halves of squash. You will need to turn the squash over and pierce it from the other side as well to finish the cut. Squash tends to be so tough that you cannot cut all the way through with a single stroke.
- Note: Some recipes will tell you to also cut off the stem and base of the squash, but it isn’t necessary. Plus, I like to do as little as possible when cutting spaghetti squash to ensure maximum finger longevity…Eek!
- Lay the squash down cut side up and, with a spoon, scoop out and discard the seeded middle parts.
- Drizzle approximately 1 tablespoon of oil (give or take depending on the size of your squash) into the middle of each half. Using your fingers, spread the olive oil around so it coats the entire inside of the squash.
- Place the squash halves cut side up on a sheet tray and sprinkle them with garlic salt and pepper. I use about ½ teaspoon of pepper and 1 teaspoon of garlic salt per half.
- Place the tray in your oven and roast for about 35-40 minutes or until the inside of the squash is fork tender.
- While the squash roasts, heat your saucepan or pot over medium-high heat with a small drizzle of oil inside.
- Once it’s hot, place your italian sausage inside and brown it thoroughly. Use a spatula or spoon as it browns to break it up into small ground pieces so that they disperse evenly throughout the sauce.
- Once thoroughly browned, remove the sausage and place it on a plate lined with a paper towel so that the excess grease can drain.
- Empty your premade sauce into the same pan/pot and turn the heat down to low. Add your cooked sausage back to the pot and stir well to combine.
- Allow this to simmer, warm through and combine while the squash finishes roasting.
- Remove the cooked squash from the oven and allow it to cool slightly. Once it is cool enough to handle, shred the inside of the squash using two forks and transfer the shredded squash into your sauce.
- Give everything a good stir to combine. Now is a great time to give your dish a taste before serving and see if it could benefit from any additional salt, pepper, garlic salt, basil, etc. This is necessary when using premade sauce as every brand of sauce is a little different.
- Once your sauce is thoroughly heated through and everyone has gotten to know one another in the pot, your spaghetti squash is ready to serve!
- Sprinkle with plenty of grated parmesan cheese and serve it as-is or with a slice of delicious whole wheat garlic bread.