The Hungry Swimmer: Baked Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce

There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of spaghetti after a long swim, especially as the weather gets colder. I like to enjoy this grain-free version of the classic dish because it’s packed with fiber, beta carotene, vitamin C, pantothenic acid and more. Spaghetti squash is aptly named because, when roasted, its yellow insides flake into long noodle-like strands. Spaghetti squash has a mild, nutty flavor that makes it a terrific base for hearty toppings and flavors.

I pair this roasted spaghetti squash with hearty protein-packed meat sauce to ensure that I am getting the protein I need to fuel my body for my next training session. While you are more than welcome to make your own sauce from scratch, this recipe invites you to use your favorite premade pasta sauce to keep things as quick and simple as possible. My personal favorite is Rao’s Tomato Basil Sauce (not sponsored).

Looking for a vegan sauce option? Try this highly rated Lentil Bolognese from Rainbow Plant Life and skip the parmesan cheese topping at the end of this recipe.

Ingredients

For this recipe you’ll need a sheet tray, cutting board, large saucepan or medium-sized pot, and a large sharp knife.

1 large spaghetti squash

1 pound of ground italian sausage (mild or spicy)

1 24 oz. jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce

Olive oil

Garlic salt

Pepper

Grated parmesan cheese (to serve)

Instructions