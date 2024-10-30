Coach Ben Higson Leaves WAIS To Return To University of Stirling

With storied coach Steven Tigg having recently been appointed the new Aquatics GB Swimming Head Coach, it’s been announced that Ben Higson will be transitioning into Tigg’s previous role at the University of Stirling.

Higson will serve as the high-performance program’s head coach at Stirling, returning to the base after having coached there from 2013-2017. He then spent 4 years as Swim Ireland’s national head coach before moving to the head coach role at the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) swimming program. There, he helped swimmers Iona Anderson and Joshua Yong qualify for their first Olympic Games this summer in Paris.

As a refresher, Stirling is home to Olympians Duncan Scott, Jack McMillan, Kathleen Dawson, Katie Shanahan, Lucy Hope, Keanna MacInnes, Angharad Evans and more.

In his previous tenure there, Higson coached several athletes to Olympic, Commonwealth and World Championships success, including Scott, Ross Murdoch, Robbie Renwick and Craig Benson.

Higson is expected to take up his new post at Stirling at the conclusion of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in December.

On his new appointment, Higson said, “I am privileged to be appointed Head Coach at the University of Stirling and to follow on from the success the programme has experienced under Steven Tigg. Alongside his coaching team, they have created a world-class environment for athletes to consistently achieve international honours.

“I look forward to working with the athletes and staff to build on these achievements through a collaborative approach that enhances the swimming programme’s contribution on the international stage.”

Aquatics GB Performance Director Chris Spice added, “We are very excited that Ben is returning to poolside here in the UK, and we know he is going to have a fantastic impact on what is already a hugely successful programme at the University of Stirling.

“Ben was a key part of our coaching team at the Rio Olympic Games and led Aquatics GB athletes to fantastic results at Olympic, World Championship and European level during his previous time with Stirling. We are also looking forward to seeing the valuable experience he has gained in subsequent roles in Ireland and Australia since then.”

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling, said, “We are delighted to bring a coach of Ben’s calibre back to the University of Stirling. Having previously led the high-performance swimming programme at Stirling, he is no stranger to the environment, and his subsequent experiences at the highest levels of the sport will give him a strong foundation for success. We look forward to welcoming him back as we seek to push the boundaries of success even further.”

Speaking about Higson’s return to Stirling, Scottish Swimming National Coach Ian Wright said: “As the National Coach for Scottish Swimming, I am absolutely delighted to welcome Ben Higson back to the University of Stirling. Ben’s return marks a significant moment, as he brings invaluable international experience from his successful tenures with Swim Ireland in Dublin and at WAIS, Perth, Western Australia.

“Having worked closely with Ben when we were both part of the London Roar ISL team, I have seen first-hand his ability to inspire and lead elite athletes at the highest level. His previous work at Stirling helped shape the programme’s legacy of excellence, and I am confident that his return will only strengthen this.

“Leading athletes such as Duncan Scott, Katie Shanahan, and Kathleen Dawson, who are already familiar with Ben’s coaching style, will undoubtedly be excited to work with him again and build on their successes under his guidance. His experience, knowledge, and passion for developing talent make him the perfect fit to drive the University of Stirling and Scottish Swimming forward, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact his leadership will bring.”

Swimming Australia national head coach Rohan Taylor stated, “It is going to be difficult to see Ben Higson head back to the UK as he has done such a great job over the past two years with the WAIS program and has been heavily influential in the development of budding Dolphins Iona Anderson and Josh Yong, who made their Olympic debut in Paris,” Taylor said.

“He has proved himself as a world-class coach and developed – and led – the WAIS program to become a destination program not just for athletes within Western Australia but also from interstate.”