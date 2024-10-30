2024 Florida HS Swimming 4A Roundup: District Highlights

2024 FHSAA 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 4A schools in Florida high school swimming have concluded their District Championship meets. A total of 12 Districts across the state competed with each other, and will now move on to four Region meets to determine who will qualify for the State Championships in November.

FHSAA Class 4A District Champions

District 1: Creekside High School

District 2: Seminole High School

District 3: Oviedo High School

District 4: Windermere High School

District 5: Lake Nona High School

District 6: Jupiter High School

District 7: Joe E Newsome High School

District 8: Palm Harbor University High

District 9: Riverview High School

District 10: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

District 11: Cypress Bay High School

District 12: Doral Academy Charter High School

Region 1 – Districts 1, 2, 3

Girls

Creekside High School dominated Region 1, with both their men’s and women’s teams coming out on top. The team’s sister-duo Mallory and Mikayla Lapointe were both four-time finalists, each of them bringing home three golds and one bronze. Mallory, a senior, swam to a new best time in the 200 free of 1:55.46, placing 1st, and her 500 free time of 5:14.58 landed her 3rd. Mallory swam her team’s 200 and 400 free relay to first as well.

Mikayla swam a new best time in every event she raced at the meet. The freshman’s 200 IM time of 2:09.54 landed her in 1st, and her 100 back time of 1:01.51 placed her 3rd. She helped her 200 medley relay place 1st with a 50 back split of 29.91, and led off the 1st-place-winning 200 free relay with a split of 25.53.

Sophomore Mazie Moberly of Buchholz High School collected three golds in her district, with a new best time in the 200 free of 1:57.50 and a new best in the 500 free of 5:09.26. Her 400 free relay split of 55.90 helped her team touch first, six seconds ahead of second place.

Sophomore Hana Sungail of Lake Brantley High School took home three gold and one silver, touching 1st in the 50 free (24.24), 1st in the 100 free (52.22), 1st in the 200 medley relay (1:50.90), and 2nd in the 200 free relay (1:41.24).

Boys

Creekside High School junior Ryan Sepulveda and sophomore Ian Foulk both collected 40 points for the team, winning three golds and one bronze. Sepulveda won 1st in the 500 free touching at 4:54.34, and 1st in the 50 free with a new best time of 22.13. His 400 free relay clinched 1st at 3:23.70, and the 200 medley relay came in 3rd at 1:44.83.

Foulk took 1st in the 100 back at 55.11, and 1st in the 200 IM touching at 1:59.98. He swam alongside Sepulveda in the 400 free and 200 medley relays, bringing points to the high school.

Ian Disosway of West Port High School was the high-point winner for his district, touching 1st in the 100 breast at 55.85, seven seconds ahead of Isaac Rick in 2nd place. Disosway also claimed first in the 200 IM at 1:54.27, ten seconds ahead of second place. He brought his 200 medley relay to 1st and his 200 free relay to 2nd.

Honorable mention swims include junior Danny Garcia of Lake Brantley High School who claimed gold in the 100 free, 50 free, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. His teammate Danzhel Tuliao followed closely behind, finishing 1st in the 100 breast, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, and 2nd in the 200 IM.

Region 2 – Districts 4, 5, 6

Girls

The Windermere girl’s team swept District 4, as sophomore Rylee Erisman and senior Carolina Leitao both collected four golds for the team. Erisman raced at the Olympic Trials in July, finishing 5th in the 50 free, 7th in the 100 free, and 14th in the 100 back. Her 100 free time made her the fastest 15-year-old in American history, and her 50 free time was just .36 seconds away from qualifying her for the Olympic Team. She dominated at districts, punching 1st in the 50 free at 23.31, 1st in the 100 free at 51.20, and brought both her 200 medley relay and 200 free relay to 1st place as well.

Harvard recruit Leitao claimed 1st in the 200 free by three seconds, touching at 1:51.00, and 1st in the 100 breast at 1:05.19. She assisted Erisman in bringing both the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay to gold.

Junior Eva Schischa of Freedom High School Orlando swam a personal best in the 50 free of 24.72, winning her 1st place by nearly two seconds. She also claimed 1st in the 100 free at 55:06, and assisted her 200 medley relay and 200 free relay in finishing 1st.

Alexandria Cogle of Jupiter High School was the high point award-winner for District 6 at only a Sophomore. Cogle took home four golds, winning the 100 free at 56.70, the 200 free at 1:59.83, and bringing her team’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay to first.

Boys

University of California-Berkeley recruit and Olympic Trials qualifier Ryan Erisman swept the distance freestyle events, winning 1st in the 200 free at 1:44.47, and 1st in the 500 free at 4:33.26, 18 seconds ahead of second place. Erisman’s 200 free relay placed 1st, as well as his 400 free relay.

His teammate senior Walter Kueffer brought home the gold in the sprint freestyle events, finding 1st in the 50 free (21.14), and 1st in the 100 free (46.55). Kueffer swam alongside Erisman in the winning 200 free and 400 free relays.

Senior Julian Ithier of Lake Nona High School finished 1st in every event he swam, touching at 4:44.90 in the 500 free and 1:51.00 in the 200 free. His 500 free time was a whopping 40 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ethan Cruz.

Charles Howard of Jupiter High School also had a notable meet, placing 1st in the 200 free (1:44.33) and 1st in the 100 fly (52.32). The sophomore was part of the winning 200 free and 400 free relay, leading off both events.

Region 3 – Districts 7, 8, 9

Girls

Camryn Brown and Janae Sanders of Newsome High School swam their school to first in District 7, bringing a combined 80 points to the team. Brown touched 1st in the 50 free at 24.50 and 1st in the 100 free at 53.06. The senior helped her team in coming first in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. The 200 medley relay, comprised of Sanders, Lilliana Diedrich, Alanna Bingaman, and Brown took 1st by nearly seven seconds.

As a sophomore, Sanders brought home just as many medals as Brown. Her 100 back time of 58.11 placed her 1st by two seconds, and her 100 fly time put her 1st ahead of teammate Janae Sanders. Sanders swam alongside Brown in the 200 medley and 400 free relays, leading off both events.

Junior Sophia Hernandes-Flores of Palm Harbor University High School swam a season-best in the 100 fly, placing her 1st at 58.25. Her 200 free time of 1:55.94 also finished her 1st, outtouching Annika Davis by a second. Hernandes-Flores helped her team place 1st in the 200 free and 400 free relays.

Brynn Lavigueur, who committed to the University of Texas class of 2026, brought Riverview High School to victory in District 9. The junior placed 1st in the 100 back at 55.64, 1st in the 200 IM at 2:05.24, and helped her 200 free relay in finishing 1st.

Boys

Junior Tyler Stargardt of Newsome High School brought his high school swept every race he competed in, finishing 1st in the 100 back at 53.58 and 1st in the 200 IM at 1:57.57. He led off the 400 free relay, leading the boys to first, and assisted the 200 medley relay team in placing *2nd.

His teammate Lucas Purcell dominated the longer events, placing 1st in the 200 free (1:54.91) and 1st in the 500 free (5:14.24). The senior swam with Stargardt in the winning 400 free relay, and pushed his team to 3rd in the 200 free relay.

Missouri State recruit Peter Wendol of Palm Harbor University High School showed off at the meet, going home with four golds. He swam a new season best in the 200 IM, finishing him 1st at 1:57.21. His 100 breast time of 1:00.66 also landed him in first. His team’s 400 free relay and 200 medley relays took 1st across the board.

Bogdan Zverev, a University of Alabama class of 2026 commit from Sarasota High School, took 1st in the 100 fly at 51.62, and 1st in the 100 IM at 1:54.82. His 400 free relay placed 2nd, four seconds behind Riverview, and his 200 medley relay touched 2nd, just .51 seconds behind Riverview.

Region 4 – Districts 10, 11, 12

Girls

Gabia Gelumbickas took home the most gold out of the women in District 10. The junior who attends Boca Raton High School claimed 1st in the 100 back at 56.96 and 1st in the 50 free at 25.06. She swam her 200 medley relay to first, leading off with a personal best time of 27.07 in the 50 back.

Mackenzie McPherson of West Broward High may only be a freshman, but she still brought home four medals from the meet. She claimed 2nd in the 100 fly touching in 1:02.95, and raced to 3rd in the 200 IM at 2:20.10. She was part of the winning 400 free and 200 medley relays, making her one to watch for the remainder of her high school career.

Junior Paola Negrin of G Holmes Braddock Sr High School collected four golds for her team, touching 1st in the 100 fly (1:00.03) and 1st in the 200 IM (2:15.55). She led off her team’s winning 200 free relay, and swam fly in the 200 medley relay, swimming to another gold.

Other notable swims include freshman Bella Truyol of Miami Beach Senior High School, who finished 3rd in the 100 breast and 4th in the 200 IM at her first district meet.

Boys

Julian Granison of Wellington High School claimed four golds as only a sophomore. His 50 free time of 21.61 placed him first ahead of senior Lorenzo Herek from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He also touched 1st in the 100 free with a time of 48.71, out-placing his teammate Andreas Da Silva by just .07. Granison brought both his 200 free and 400 relay teams to victory, leading off the 400 free relay.

Michal Michalek from Cooper City High School swam a few tight races, but came out on top each time. The sophomore won the 100 fly in 53.48, pulling ahead of Jayden Davis by .41. He won the 200 IM ahead of teammate Adriano Corrieri, touching 1st by less than a second. He assisted his team in placing 2nd in the 200 free relay, and 1st in the 200 medley relay.