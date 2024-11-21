The Hungry Swimmer: Baked Falafel Bites

Falafel, if you’re unfamiliar with it, is a popular Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dish made of chickpeas and/or fava beans and tons of fresh herbs. Balls or sometimes patties of the ground beans and herbs are traditionally deep fried and served on pita bread as a sandwich or as part of a mezze platter (think “Mediterranean charcuterie board”). Because falafel is made primarily out of protein-rich chickpeas (in the case of this recipe), it is a popular substitute for meat in vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Incredibly versatile, packed with protein and overflowing with flavor, it’s one of the best things you can have on hand in your refrigerator. I like to make a big batch of these falafel bites to start the week. My family and I eat them in several ways—as a quick protein-rich snack in the afternoon by themselves or with veggies and tzatziki sauce; in a salad with spinach, cucumber, tomatoes and a quality Mediterranean dressing; or stuffed into a pita pocket for lunch or dinner!

Ingredients

Yields approximately 40 bites.

(2) 15.5 oz. cannes of garbanzo beans (chickpeas). Drained and rinsed.

1 large carrot (roughly chopped)

1 yellow onion (quartered)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp dried dill

½ tsp coriander

½ tsp dried parsley

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried cilantro

½ tsp paprika

A dash of cayenne powder

Salt and pepper

1 tsp baking soda

2 tbsp flour

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of ½ lemon

Equipment: Food processor. Large sheet tray with parchment paper or a silicone mat to bake on. Note: you can also bake these falafel bites in a mini muffin tin, which will give them a slightly rounder shape. If using a mini muffin tin, skip the instruction to flip the bites halfway through cooking.

Instructions