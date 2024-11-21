Fluidra Race Video of the Week: SIU’s Olivia Herron Dominates 200 Breast In Record Fashion

Southern Illinois University junior Olivia Herron had a phenomenal performance last weekend at the A3 Performance Invitational, setting new school records in four different events.

The 20-year-old broke her own SIU Records in the women’s 100 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, and in the 200 breast, she broke both her school and Missouri Valley Conference Records—in both prelims and finals.

After lowering the SIU Record during a dual meet with UIC in late October, clocking 2:11.13, Herron became the first swimmer in MVC history to break 2:10 in the prelims, producing a time of 2:09.63.

She managed to one-up herself in the final, clocking 2:09.60 to reset the record for the third time in less than a month.

Herron was out fast when she first set the record last month, was a bit more conservative opening up in the prelims, and then found a happy medium in the final, turning in a quick 1:02.45 at the halfway mark and then holding strong down the stretch.

Split Comparison

Herron, SIU v. UIC Herron, A3 Invite Prelims Herron, A3 Invite Finals 29.97 30.09 29.75 1:02.89 (32.92) 1:03.25 (33.16) 1:02.45 (32.70) 1:36.71 (33.82) 1:36.47 (33.22) 1:36.03 (33.58) 2:11.13 (34.42) 2:09.63 (33.16) 2:09.60 (33.57)

She ultimately won the final by more than six seconds, with SIU sweeping the podium as Madalyn Booker (2:15.98) was the runner-up and Ali Robertson (2:18.50) rounding out the podium.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy: So Ill swim on YouTube

Note that the video is a stream of the full session but the link below will start when the women’s 200 breast final starts.

Herron also set new SIU Records en route to wins in the 100 breast (1:00.83) and 200 IM (1:57.21), and added another mark in the 400 IM (4:16.25) while competing as an exhibition swimmer in the prelims. She also factored in on two record-breaking relays for the Salukis.

