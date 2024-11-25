Paralympic Gold Medallist Ellen Keane Inducted Into Swim Ireland Hall of Fame

Ellen Keane was inducted into the Swim Ireland Hall of Fame at the organization’s 2024 Awards ceremony earlier this month. Keane retired at the conclusion of the 2024 Paralympic Games after an exceptional career with five Paralympic Games appearances.

Keane was Ireland’s youngest athlete when she competed at the 2008 Paralympics. She earned her first Paralympic medal in Rio, winning bronze in the 100 breaststroke SB8. Five years later in Tokyo, she struck gold, swimming 1:19.32 to win the 100 breaststroke SB8 by .39 seconds and stand at the top of the Paralympic podium for the first time in her career.

She owns four Para World Championships medals—two silver and two bronze. While the majority of the medals she’s won throughout her career are for her breaststroke prowess, she also won bronze at the 2013 Para World Championships in the 100 butterfly S9. At her final Para World Championships last year, Keane won silver in the women’s 100 breaststroke SB8.

Keane shared her thoughts on her induction on Instagram, writing “reflecting on an emotional moment Friday night being inducted into the Swim Ireland hall of fame. My whole life has been about swimming and being in the water, and it is such an honour to be recognised by Swim Ireland like this. Thank you.”

Daniel Wiffen was among the athletes who collected one of the major Swim Ireland Awards at the ceremony. Wiffen was named Swimmer of the Year for his impressive year which culminated in him becoming the Olympic champion in the 800 freestyle and the bronze medallist in the 1500 freestyle.

Since the 2023 Swim Ireland Awards, Wiffen has also won double gold in the 800/1500 at the 2024 World Championships and triple gold in the 400/800/1500 freestyle at the 2023 European Short Course Championships. At that meet, Wiffen broke the men’s short course 800-meter freestyle world record, swimming 7:20.46.

The Para Swimmer of the Year award went to Róisín Ní Riain for her performance at the Paris Paralympic Games. After winning five medals including two golds at the 2024 European Championships, Ní Riain carried her momentum to Paris, winning two Paralympic medals. She earned silver in the 100 backstroke S13 and bronze in the 200 IM SM13.

Jake Passmore won the Diver of the Year Award for his efforts at the June World Championships and July Olympic Games. Passmore was also a finalist at April’s World Cup Super-Final.

Complete List Of Winners: