Swimmers React to 2020 NCAA Championships Cancelation

With Thursday’s stunning news that all three divisions’ 2020 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships are canceled — including Division II’s meet, which was halfway done — swimmers took to social media to air their emotions. Below, we’ve rounded up responses so far from swimmers around the country.

 

Facts

#redshirtcoronayear

47 minutes ago
Sean Phelps

#ExtendTheirEligibility

31 minutes ago
Johnson

I agree , give them another season

1 second ago
SwimMom

Class acts, each and every one. We share in your disappointment and appreciate how hard you work. From age group champs to the NCAA, we feel for you.

29 minutes ago

