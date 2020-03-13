Swimmers React to 2020 NCAA Championships Cancelation

With Thursday’s stunning news that all three divisions’ 2020 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships are canceled — including Division II’s meet, which was halfway done — swimmers took to social media to air their emotions. Below, we’ve rounded up responses so far from swimmers around the country.

Lots of emotions to this. This was supposed to be a comeback year for me after redshirting due to injury. I know many athletes have made similar sacrifices and can only hope that this is the right decision for our country but DAMN this really hurts and I know I’m not alone https://t.co/dVvR3mauDw — grantshoults (@grantshoults) March 12, 2020

The NCAA should give all seniors the option of another year of eligibility — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) March 12, 2020

I guess redshirting this year wasn’t too bad after all, but not everyone is as lucky as me. @NCAA should really consider giving athletes affected an additional year of eligibility, if they want it. — Trey Freeman (@tfreeman_3) March 12, 2020

I think it’s important to remember that student-athletes don’t get paid. They work their asses off everyday and get “paid” through moments. Today so many of these moments were stripped away from them. Don’t minimize their grieving because you lack the understanding of their pain. — Amy Bilquist (@amybilquist) March 13, 2020

This article really nails it. Scary day for everyone, heartbreaking for others. Super bummed for all athletes, especially @calmenswim and it’s seniors https://t.co/IPmECKpKb2 — Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) March 13, 2020

Doing this is the right thing to do https://t.co/WdrqcIPmJ2 — Justin Ress (@LilJRess) March 13, 2020