Dutch National Swimmers Train In Drachten During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Dutch-based Swim Cup-The Hague and Swim Cup-Eindhoven were both listed among the Olympic-qualifying meets cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation unfolding worldwide. As a reminder, you can review all of the cancelled meets and postponements here.

Today, Saturday, March 14th, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) released additional information concerning their top-tier aquatic sports programs.

“In addition to the measures that have been taken for all activities of the KNZB, we have also taken all kinds of measures to limit possible risks for our top athletes and their family and friends,” says technical director André Cats. “Our top athletes would like to keep preparing for upcoming tournaments, but we absolutely do not want this to pose a risk to their environment. Our top athletes are also very aware of the risks of the coronavirus. That is why we take a close look at all home situations and our hygiene protocols have been raised to a maximum level. ”