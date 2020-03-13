NCAA Agrees To Grant Division I Spring Athletes Eligibility Relief

The NCAA has agreed to grant a year of eligibility relief to Division I student-athletes who compete in spring sports after a mass cancellation by the organization on Thursday.

The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Twitter, and the NCAA has since released a formal statement from the Council Coordination Committee.

Full statement:

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The statement does not mention Division II or Division III.

Additionally, as noted by Goodman, the NCAA‘s Council Coordination Committee will also look into the issues for winter sport athletes, which includes swimming, who had their championship meets affected.

This comes after the NCAA cancelled all winter and spring championships, which essentially left all spring athletes without any competition at all for the season. This included the NCAA Basketball Tournament, March Madness, and the men’s and women’s Division I and Division III Swimming & Diving Championships. The Division II Championships were called off midway through the competition.

This was an issue that students immediately took action on, launching a Change.org petition and a #redshirtcoronayear Instagram account as they look to regain a year of eligibility.

Now that this has happened quickly for the spring athletes, the focus now turns to the winter athletes and what will happen to them.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach also reported that the NCAA sent a note to membership on Friday saying “it will be appropriate” to grant relief to student-athletes who have played in spring sports and the league will begin working on issues related to it.

In the series of tweets sent out by “Inside the NCAA“, the organization also put in place an immediate ban on in-person recruiting for Division I coaches. The dead period will last until at least April 15.