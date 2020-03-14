Romanchuk Clocks World-Leading 14:41 1500 Freestyle

2020 UKRAINE WINTER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

To cap off the 2020 Ukraine Winter Swimming Championships, Mykhailo Romanchuk produced an Olympic-qualifying mark in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

The 23-year-old Team Energy Standard member posted a winning time of 14:41.63 to beat the domestic field by well over 30 seconds to take the gold and qualify for this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The FINA ‘A’ standard for Tokyo stands at 15:00.99.

Romanchuk’s time here in Kharkiv represents the man’s 4th quickest ever, with his career holding a personal best effort and Ukrainian national record of 14:36.88 set en route to silver at the 2018 European Championships.

Last year at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, Romanchuk snagged silver in 14:37.63, just over a second off of winner Florian Wellbrock of Germany’s mark of 14:36.54 there in Gwangju.

This season, Romanchuk had been as fast as 14:51.61 from November’s FINA World Cup in Doha. That result slotted him 3rd in the world rankings for the season. However, with his 14:41.63 from these Championships, Romanchuk now overtakes Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri as the #1 swimmer in the world.