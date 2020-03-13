Your Guide To All Of The International Olympic Swimming Trial Meet Changes

As part of the world at large, the swimming community near and far has been severely impacted by the unfolding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We have seen unprecedented scores of meets and events cancelled or postponed, which would wreak havoc at any time, but especially in the context of entering the final months to qualify for a Summer Olympic Games.

We have kept up with the Olympic-qualifying meet changes as we know them to be, understanding that contingency plans are still being decided and potential alternative routes to Tokyo selection are being paved. In the meantime, however, we wanted to condense the changes as we understand them to keep readers abreast of what the next few weeks may look like swimming competition-wise.

Nations With NO Olympic Trials Changes As Far As We Know

*In alphabetical order; latest updates hyperlinked within text

Australian Olympic Trials still on schedule for June 14-19

Belarusian Nationals still on schedule for May 22-24

Belgian Open Nationals still on schedule for May 21-23

British Swimming Championships still on schedule for April 14-19

Germany Essen Swim & Fun Days still on schedule for March 13-15; no spectators German Nationals still on schedule for April 30-May 3

Greek Olympic Trials still on schedule for May 28-31

Hungarian Olympic Trials still on schedule for March 24-28* *Hungary has just declared a state of emergency so we are expecting an announcement from swimming fed any moment

New Zealand Open Championships still on schedule for March 31-April 4

Polish Nationals still on schedule for May 20-24

Russian Nationals still on schedule for April 4-9* *Federation will be discussing on Monday, March 16th

South African National Championships still on schedule for April 4-9

Swedish Championships still on schedule for June 26-30

United State Olympic Trials still on schedule for June 21-28

Nations With Olympic Trials CHANGES

Nations with Olympic Trials CANCELLATIONS