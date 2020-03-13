Your Guide To All Of The International Olympic Swimming Trial Meet Changes

As part of the world at large, the swimming community near and far has been severely impacted by the unfolding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We have seen unprecedented scores of meets and events cancelled or postponed, which would wreak havoc at any time, but especially in the context of entering the final months to qualify for a Summer Olympic Games.
We have kept up with the Olympic-qualifying meet changes as we know them to be, understanding that contingency plans are still being decided and potential alternative routes to Tokyo selection are being paved. In the meantime, however, we wanted to condense the changes as we understand them to keep readers abreast of what the next few weeks may look like swimming competition-wise.
Nations With NO Olympic Trials Changes As Far As We Know
*In alphabetical order; latest updates hyperlinked within text
- Australian Olympic Trials still on schedule for June 14-19
- Belarusian Nationals still on schedule for May 22-24
- Belgian Open Nationals still on schedule for May 21-23
- British Swimming Championships still on schedule for April 14-19
- Germany
- Essen Swim & Fun Days still on schedule for March 13-15; no spectators
- German Nationals still on schedule for April 30-May 3
- Greek Olympic Trials still on schedule for May 28-31
- Hungarian Olympic Trials still on schedule for March 24-28*
- *Hungary has just declared a state of emergency so we are expecting an announcement from swimming fed any moment
- New Zealand Open Championships still on schedule for March 31-April 4
- Polish Nationals still on schedule for May 20-24
- Russian Nationals still on schedule for April 4-9*
- *Federation will be discussing on Monday, March 16th
- South African National Championships still on schedule for April 4-9
- Swedish Championships still on schedule for June 26-30
- United State Olympic Trials still on schedule for June 21-28
Nations With Olympic Trials CHANGES
- Brazilian Olympic Trials keeping dates of April 20-25, but closed to spectators
- Canadian Olympic Trials will be postponed or cancelled, depending on what happens with the coronavirus. Original scheduled dates were March 30th-April 5th.
- Chinese Nationals – NEW Dates of May 10-16
- French Elite National Championships – NEW Dates of June 23-29
- Irish Open Championships – Moved to JUNE (exact dates TBD)
- Japan Open – Shifted to April 2-6, closed to spectators
Nations with Olympic Trials CANCELLATIONS
- Danish Open Cancelled; reached out to Danish Swimming Union for the alternative qualification process
- Italian Absolute Championships Cancelled; waiting on the determination of next steps from Federnuoto
- Lithuanian Championships Cancelled; no alternative meet plan provided at this time
- Dutch:
- Both Swim Cups (The Hague, Eindhoven) have been cancelled
- Waiting on KNZB to clarify last chance OLY-qualifying plan
- Nordic Swim Tour Cancelled
- South American Championships Cancelled
- Spanish Olympic Trials Cancelled
- Swiss Olympic Trials Cancelled
