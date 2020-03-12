KNZB Cancels Swim Cup The Hague/Eindhoven, Lithuanian C’ships Postponed

On the heels of the Swim Open Stockholm and Danish Open both having been reported as cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide outbreak, additional international meets are also being eliminated by the hour.

Lithuania:

The Lithuanian Swimming Federation announced that its Open Championships, originally scheduled for March 19th – March 21st at Kauna Girstutis Pool, are being labeled as ‘postponed’. The championships served as the nation’s premier Olympic-qualifying meet.

Below is official announcement:

On March 19-21, the Lithuanian Open Swimming Championship will not take place in Kaunas Girstutis Pool.

With the continuing emergency in Lithuania due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the outbreak of the virus by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, the Lithuanian government on Thursday decided that from March 13 onwards. until March 27 all events, whether open or closed, will be prohibited in the country, with some exceptions.

In order not to risk the health of the participants, their relatives, spectators and staff, the Lithuanian Swimming Federation decided to postpone the national championship. The next race date will be decided later as new Government recommendations become available.

We remind you that the Lithuanian Junior-Junior Swimming Championship, which was to take place in Alytus on March 13-14, will not be held.

At the time of publishing, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center confirms 3 cases have been reported (0 deaths) within Lithuania.

The Netherlands:

The Swim Cup – The Hague was originally slated for April 3rd – April 5th and The Swim Cup – Eindhoven was originally scheduled for April 9th – April 12th. Both have also been canceled by the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB). These were two of several Olympic-qualifiers for Dutch swimmers.

