Updated: Hungarian OLY Trials Now Postponed; Some Athletes Will Auto-Qualify

We reported yesterday how the 2020 Hungarian Olympic Trials were still proceeding as scheduled for Tuesday, March 24th – Saturday, March 28th, despite the nation being declared a state of emergency.

However, as with most things coronavirus-related, the situation changes seemingly every hour, with the Hungarian meet indeed now postponed, per the country’s swimming federation’s (MSZSZ) announcement today.

“Based on the decision of the Hungarian Association’s Board of Directors, in view of the epidemiological situation caused by the coronavirus, the meet on 24-28 March 2020, will be postponed to a date to be determined,” read the Instagram post dated today, Monday, March 16th. (Google Translated)

However, unique to Hungary is the fact that its national coach Csaba Sos will soon be announcing a list of swimmers who will be deemed protected, meaning that they will be eligible for the Olympic Games regardless of not competing at a Trials meet. This list will be announced on March 28th.

There is nothing noted at this time regarding the criteria for making the ‘qualified list’, but one has to assume it’s a combination of World Championships qualification, times earned since OLY qualification period began, etc.

The 2020 European Swimming Championships are also still on schedule for Budapest, May 11th – May 24th.