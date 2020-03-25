Swim Ireland Announce All Upcoming Competitions Are Cancelled

Swim Ireland have today announced that all regional and national competitions, which were scheduled to take place between now and August 2020, have been cancelled.

This means that the swimming, water polo, diving and masters swimming seasons are now closed until September of this year. The Open Water season has not yet started, and so advice will be given “at a later stage”.

Included in this is the Irish Open Swimming Championship (OLY Trials) which was set to take place at the beginning of April. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was then were postponed with a date possible for June.

The statement comes after yesterday’s news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were officially postponed until next year.

Swim Ireland stressed how they have not taken this decision lightly, adding that “We felt that it was important at this time to reassure our athletes that there is no urgent need during these difficult times to be back in a swimming pool to prepare for competition”.

As many athletes do not have access to training facilities at the minute, Swim Ireland believed that there might be “a level of stress and anxiety” for athletes about upcoming competitions.

In line with current government advice, Swim Ireland are advising all clubs and national training centres to cease training immediately.