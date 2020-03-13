Irish Olympic Trials Postponed, Are Possible For June

2020 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS – OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Wednesday, April 1st – Sunday, April 5th

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

50m (LCM)

The latest swimming event to be impacted by the coronavirus is now the 2020 Irish Open Swimming Championships, the meet which represents the nation’s Olympic Trials. Originally scheduled for April 1st – April 5th, the elite national event is labeled as postponed by Swim Ireland, after the organization said it ‘took into consideration all information with regards to COVID-19 with various stakeholders over the past few days.’

Swim Ireland states, “We have been looking at a number of options and the current plan is to reschedule this event to the end of June (taking into consideration dates of Irish National Division 2’s and Irish Summer Nationals, training camps etc…). We are working with all stakeholders to find the best solution and will update everyone accordingly.”

Irish athletes were also slated to compete this weekend at the Edinburgh International Swim Meet in Scotland, which takes place Saturday and Sunday, but the squad decided to not travel for the meet.

The 2020 British Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) are still on schedule as of today, slated for April 14th – April 19th in London.

Below is the statement from Swim Ireland:

Tickets purchased for the event will be valid for the rescheduled dates.