Swiss Aquatics Cancels April’s Olympic Trials

Swiss Aquatics announced today that the nation’s National Championships, which were to double as their Olympic Trials, have been cancelled. Those championships were scheduled to take place April 2nd-5th in Geneva.

According to the announcement, the national federation is encouraging swimmers to keep in shape as best as possible and is working to provide an alternate way of selecting the Olympic Team. The release suggests that national-level athletes should be able to obtain exemptions in order to access pools that have been closed.

Switzerland has been one of the nations hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic so far, with over 1,100 confirmed cases, making it one of 10 countries with over 1,000 confirmed cases as of this afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. In response, the country has closed schools nation-wide and has banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

Here is a rough translation of the full announcement from the Swiss Aquatics website: