Swiss Aquatics Cancels April’s Olympic Trials

Swiss Aquatics announced today that the nation’s National Championships, which were to double as their Olympic Trials, have been cancelled. Those championships were scheduled to take place April 2nd-5th in Geneva.
According to the announcement, the national federation is encouraging swimmers to keep in shape as best as possible and is working to provide an alternate way of selecting the Olympic Team. The release suggests that national-level athletes should be able to obtain exemptions in order to access pools that have been closed.
Switzerland has been one of the nations hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic so far, with over 1,100 confirmed cases, making it one of 10 countries with over 1,000 confirmed cases as of this afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. In response, the country has closed schools nation-wide and has banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
Here is a rough translation of the full announcement from the Swiss Aquatics website:
Swimming: COVID-19: Information on competitions and training according to the current situation
All national championships and team competitions of March and April are canceled.Based on the current situation and the instructions and information of the Federal Office of Public Health, Swiss Aquatics Swimming communicates the following decisions and information:
Cancellation of all national championships and activities in March and April:
Long course championship from 2 to 5 April 2020, Geneva
Final CS NLA and NLB, 18-19 April 2020, Uster
Jugencup final, 25/26 April 2020, Yverdon-les-Bains
Orca Cup, 23-26 April 2020, Bratislava (SVK), Youth and Juniori Selection
Selection information for international championships:
Swiss Aquatics Swimming is already working intensively on alternative selection concepts in close collaboration with all the associations involved (CIO, FINA, LEN, Swiss Olympic).
Swiss Aquatics Swimming continues to plan all international competitions and championships to be prepared for any eventuality.
More detailed information on these topics will follow soon.
Further advice:
All recommendations must always be implemented in accordance with the directives, indications and instructions of the FOPH and the cantonal health authorities.
Athletes will keep their shape in the best possible way.
In case of swimming pool closure: Contact the competent authorities to obtain exemptions for “athletes of national interest” (athletes with international ambitions).
