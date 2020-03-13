2020 NIC Championships: Watson, Poletta Win Double on Thursday

2020 CSCAA NATIONAL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 12, 2020

Hosted by Cleveland State

Meet Info

Results

The 2020 CSCAA National Invitational was cut short due to coronavirus precautions, but swimmers did get to compete in Thursday’s events. That included the stroke 50s, 200 IM, 500 free, 200 free relay, and 400 medley relay. Some of the teams who were present in prelims were not at finals due to their respective schools’ decisions to halt sports activity.

Akron’s Sarah Watson put up a 23.58 to dominate the women’s 50 fly. She returned later on for the 200 IM, where she was just 2 tenths off her best. Watson was over a second ahead of the field in 1:57.53. Virginia Tech’s Dylan Eichberg knocked a few tenths off his best from ACCs in the men’s 200 IM, touching with a 1:45.15 for the win. Cal State Bakersfield’s Kristofer Rogic made a big drop in prelims in 1:46.12. He lowered his best again in finals to take 2nd in 1:45.48.

Virginia Tech’s Brooke Travis clipped her best from ACCs to win the 500 free in 4:47.40. FIU’s Stephanie Hussey followed closely in 4:48.00 for a new lifetime best. Ohio State’s Nicole Fye (4:47.43) and Natalia Jaspeado (4:47.75) had been close to the winning time in prelims, but the Buckeyes departed before finals. Virginia Tech also took the men’s 500, as Brennen Doss was within tenths of a best in 4:21.85.

Cleveland State’s Dominic Poletta dropped over half a second in the 50 fly at this meet, winning the race in 21.14. Wyoming’s Brayden Love, who swam his lifetime best 21.19 in prelims, was just a hundredth off it in finals with a 21.20 for 2nd place. Poletta was just 2 tenths shy of a best as he also won the 50 free in 19.91. He got his hand to the wall 5 hundredths ahead of Miami’s Cole Grosshans (19.96), who was less than 2 tenths off his best. Akron’s Sofia Henell won the women’s 50 free, out-touching Rice’s Kate Nezelek 22.77 to 22.81. Nezelek clipped a few hundredths from her best.

ADDITIONAL EVENT WINNERS