U.S. National Teamer Emma Weyant Clocks Lifetime Best 200 FR in SYS Time Trial

2020 SHARK SC EPIC TIME TRIALS

March 13-16, 2020

Sarasota, Florida

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile (Search “Sarasota”)

Following several meet cancellations nationwide due to coronavirus fears, some teams have opted to host time trials to get in some swims and hopefully see the payoff of their preparations for the meets they had planned on competing at. Among the meets cancelled were the Florida Senior Championships and the NCSA Junior Nationals. One of this weekend’s time trials is currently taking place in Sarasota.

U.S. National Teamer Emma Weyant, a Virginia commit, was among the swimmers at that time trial. In the 200 free, Weyant broke 1:47 for the first time. She dominated the race as she dropped over half a second in 1:46.65. Teammate Addie Sauickie, a 14-year-old Olympic Trials qualifier, was half a second shy of her best in 1:49.44. She was a hundredth ahead of teammate Michaela Mattes, who dropped a lifetime best 1:49.45. In the men’s race, Nick Fox of T2 Aquatics broke 1:40 for the first time as he dropped over a second in 1:39.32. Fox also dropped a lifetime best 21.48 to win the 50 free and a lifetime best 48.92 to win the 100 back.

Weyant’s younger sister, Gracie Weyant, dropped over a second in the 200 breast. Weyant, another 14-year-old Trials qualifier, almost dropped 2 seconds as she hit the wall in 2:16.19. Teammate Crispy Barton had a huge swim in the men’s race. Barton took nearly 5 seconds off his best to win it in 2:09.21.

The 50 breast was also among Friday’s events, with Gracie Weyant winning again in 31.16. Emma Weyant also won a multiple events. Emma Weyant returned to win the 400 IM in 4:08.53. That’s within a second of her best. Gracie Weyant was 3rd there, knocking 6 seconds from her best in 4:23.03. Mattes shaved a few tenths off her best for 2nd in 4:18.03.

Emma Weyant won 4 events on the day. She swam a 4:43.14 in the 500 free. Sauickie dropped 3 seconds in 4:48.27 to break 4:50 for the first time. Gracie Weyant had another massive drop there, breaking 5:00 or the first time in 4:52.57. Emma Weyant also won the 200 IM in 1:59.25. Gracie Weyant took nearly 4 seconds off her best in 2:01.85.

Sarasota’s Alexander Gusev also won multiple events. He started with a 49.10 in the 100 fly, then dropped over 5 seconds with a 3:49.58 in the 400 IM. Gusev swept the IMs, winning the 200 IM in 1:49.79. He made another big drop in the 500 free, taking 4 seconds off his best in 4:25.64.

Note: Some events do not appear under the Friday finals results section. Though they’re listed under Saturday finals, the 200 IM, 500 free, 50 free, 100 back, and 50 fly took place today.

Additional Event Winners