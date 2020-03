Suspendidos los trials Olímpicos españoles de natación por el Coronavirus

Olympic Torch Relay Suspended In Greece Due To COVID-19 The remaining dates of the Olympic Torch Relay’s trek through Greece have been cancelled to avoid spreading the coronavirus further.

Brazil Still Planning to Hold Olympic Swimming Trials, But Without Spectators In spite of the CBDA trying to downplay the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, the Brazilian Olympic Committee has pulled spectators from April’s Olympic Trials.

2020 Olympic Update: Tokyo Aquatics Centre Now Complete The Tokyo Aquatics Centre is complete, per 2020 Olympic Games organizers. Now if the Olympics themselves can just stay on schedule.

Coronavirus Leads ITU to Move Olympic Triathlon Qualifier from China The International Triathlon Union has preemptively moved its last Olympic qualifying event to Valencia, Spain over fears from the spreading coronavirus.