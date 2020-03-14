Mesa Distance Swimmer Mandy Zajdzinski Commits To Move East For Seton Hall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mandy Zajdzinksi, a senior at Arete Preparatory Academy and a member of Mesa Aquatics Club in Arizona, has signed to swim for Seton Hall University beginning in the fall of 2020. Primarily a distance swimmer, Zajdzinksi has a career-best time in the 1,650-yard freestyle that would be the fastest on the current Pirates’ squad and second fastest in the 500-yard freestyle behind current junior Julie Stankiewicz.

“I am so excited to head east and continue my swimming career with great coaches and a great team.”

At the 2019 Arizona Division 3 High School State Championship meet, Zajdzinski won both the 200 and 500-yard freestyles (1:52.21 and 5:00.73 respectively) after winning them both the previous year. At the Arizona Senior Open Championships, she took home a bronze medal in the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.47) and a silver medal in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:13.89).

Top Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:52.21

500 free – 4:57.47

1650 free – 17:10.89

If Zajdzinski swam for Seton Hall at the 2020 Big East Conference Championships and hit her best times, she would have qualified 5th in the 500-yard freestyle and finished 7th in the 1,650-yard freestyle. She will join Leiya Istambouli, Natalie Heim, Sarah Frie, Maddie Field, and Meredith Mutter as the only distance swimmer of the Pirates’ class of 2024.

