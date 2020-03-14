Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mesa Distance Swimmer Mandy Zajdzinski Commits To Move East For Seton Hall

 Mandy Zajdzinksi, a senior at Arete Preparatory Academy and a member of Mesa Aquatics Club in Arizona, has signed to swim for Seton Hall University beginning in the fall of 2020. Primarily a distance swimmer, Zajdzinksi has a career-best time in the 1,650-yard freestyle that would be the fastest on the current Pirates’ squad and second fastest in the 500-yard freestyle behind current junior Julie Stankiewicz.

“I am so excited to head east and continue my swimming career with great coaches and a great team.”

At the 2019 Arizona Division 3 High School State Championship meet, Zajdzinski won both the 200 and 500-yard freestyles (1:52.21 and 5:00.73 respectively) after winning them both the previous year. At the Arizona Senior Open Championships, she took home a bronze medal in the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.47) and a silver medal in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:13.89).

Top Times in Yards:

  • 200 free – 1:52.21
  • 500 free – 4:57.47
  • 1650 free – 17:10.89

If Zajdzinski swam for Seton Hall at the 2020 Big East Conference Championships and hit her best times, she would have qualified 5th in the 500-yard freestyle and finished 7th in the 1,650-yard freestyle. She will join Leiya Istambouli, Natalie Heim, Sarah Frie, Maddie Field,  and Meredith Mutter as the only distance swimmer of the Pirates’ class of 2024.

