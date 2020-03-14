German Swimming Federation cancels all events

The German Swimming Federation (DSV) confirmed yesterday that all DSV events will be cancelled. The DSV also recommends this procedure for events that are organized directly by the swim clubs on a regional and local level.

Therefore the German swimmers, like many other athletes, have no possibility at the moment to qualify for the Olympic Games, the European Championships in Budapest and also the European Junior Championships. The qualification period actually lasts until May, 3rd.

Many top swimmers like Reva Foos, Marco Koch, Jessica Steiger gave up their participation at the Essen Swim&Fun days at short notice. The meet takes place this weekend with the exclusion of spectators and started yesterday, before the official DSV decision.

Germany has over 3.634 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The number of people in Germany who have died from the coronavirus has now risen to eight (3/13).

In response, the country is going to close schools and kindergartens. They will be closed from Wednesday until April 20th or longer. This decision is subject to the federal states and may vary in duration.

The full announcement of the DSV:

“On the basis of the current recommendations of the Federal Government of March 12th, 2020, the German Swimming Association (DSV) is also cancelling all official DSV events with immediate effect until further notice. Local organizers of events outside the DSV’s jurisdiction are strongly advised to follow this decision.

This decision is intended to protect the health of the athletes, fans and all employees in the best possible way. In the meantime, we will continue to consult intensively with our partners BMI, DOSB, FINA, LEN and other institutions and will closely monitor current developments. Next week, the DSV will publish further information for its Olympic sports and its national teams.”