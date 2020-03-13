Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: David Fitch Beats NCAA D3 Record With 46.83 100 Fly With Flip Turns

From Braden Keith‘s earlier report on SwimSwam.com:

KENYON CORONA MEET

  • March 13th-14th, 2020
  • James A. Steen Aquatic Center, Gambier, Ohio
  • SCY (25y) format
  • Results on Meet Mobile – “Kenyon NCAA Invite – Corona 2020”

While the time may never enter the official USA Swimming or NCAA results database, Kenyon junior David Fitch gave a taste of what could have been on Friday.

Swimming at Kenyon’s intrasquad time trial being held this weekend to give their NCAA Championship qualifiers some closure on a canceled season, Fitch posted a 46.83 in the 100 yard fly. That’s a lifetime best for him and undercuts his NCAA Division III record of 46.92 done at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

For Fitch, who last year won national titles in both the 100 fly and 100 back, the swim won’t officially be an NCAA record. Kenyon has, however, said that they will recognize swims from this weekend as both pool and school records, meaning that the Kenyon school record will be faster than the official NCAA D3 record. Earlier in the day, Fitch swam a 19.75 in the 50 free on a relay leadoff that broke a Steen Aquatic Center record.

Fitch, who comes from the Bluefish Swim Club in New England, came out of high school with a lifetime best of 48.77 in the 100 fly. As a freshman he improved that to 48.34 before really breaking through as a sophomore to set the D3 record.

Last year, Fitch was named the Division III Swimmer of the Year by the CSCAA.

COMPARATIVE SPLITS:

50M 100M FINAL TIME
Old Record 21.74 25.18 46.92
New Record 21.73 25.1 46.83

7
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Confused

What with finish though?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Swimfan01

Are flip turns allowed

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
swimcoach

As long as he touched wall with both hands, flip turns are legal.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
59 seconds ago
ACC

Reilly Shields also did flip turns in this. Went 48.54, a 2.5-second drop from his prior best.

Cherantha De Silva of Kenyon also went a 47.04 later in the day.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Thirteenthwind

And Marcus Hong 47.9

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!