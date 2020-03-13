Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials “Postponed or Cancelled”

Swimming Canada announced today that the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials, scheduled for March 30th through April 5th, will be either postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said “With 3,000 to 5,000 people expected to attend daily, our Olympic and Paralympic Trials would grossly exceed the recommendations from Ontario’s chief medical officer. We also recognize that other provinces and cities are restricting access to pools and some athletes will not be able to train and prepare properly. For these reasons, among others, the Trials will not run as scheduled from March 30 to April 5 in Toronto, and all Trials tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded.”

The full statement, which you can read below, suggests a couple different paths forward, assuming that this summer’s Olympic Games are still held, including simply postponing to a later date, or opting for an alternate way of qualifying if holding a single event proves unfeasible.

Swimming Canada will make a decision by April 21st regarding the status of Trials and other events, including the national Open Water Championships scheduled for April 25th-26th.

In the meantime, Swimming Canada will not hold any other national-level events through at least April 20th, including the 2020 Eastern and Western Championships, scheduled for April 16-19.

Full text of Swimming Canada statement: