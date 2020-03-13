Mihm, Jensen Post 43s in 100 Free Prelims Before PIAA 3A Finals Cancellation

2020 PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 11-12, 2020

Kinney Natatorium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

While the PIAA 2A Championships were delayed due to coronavirus precautions, the 3A Championships continued on Thursday morning. However, the meet was truncated, and finals of the day 2 events did not take place.

After setting a National High School Record in the 50 free, State College’s Matthew Brownstead clipped his lifetime best in prelims of the 100 free. Brownstead raced to a 43.29 to lead the way. Matthew Jensen of Upper Dublin, the 100 fly champion, was also under 44. He was just off his best in 43.70.

In the 500 free, Liam Smith of LaSalle led the heats in 4:26.14 over 200 IM Champion Rick Mihm of North Allegheny (4:30.15). Defending champion Josh Matheny of Upper St. Clair turned in a 54.34 in the 100 breast. Last season, Matheny undercut the National High School Record in this event with a 52.52.

North Penn’s Caroline Dunigan came within hundredths of her best with a 50.73 in the 100 free. Governor Mifflin’s Emma Steckiel, the 50 free champion, was just a few tenths back in 51.11. Meghan Dimartile, a member of Upper Dublin’s record-breaking 200 medley relay, was within 3 tenths of a best with a 54.07 in the 100 back.

ADDITIONAL DAY 2 PRELIMS LEADERS