David Fitch Breaks Pool Record in Kenyon’s “Most Epic Time Trial Ever”

Kenyon Corona Meet

March 13th-14th, 2020

James A. Steen Aquatic Center, Gambier, Ohio

SCY (25y) format

Results on Meet Mobile – “Kenyon NCAA Invite – Corona 2020”

After yesterday’s announcement that all winter and spring NCAA Championship events will be cancelled, including next weekend’s scheduled NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships, D3 powerhouse Kenyon is making the best of the situation.

Kenyon will hold a simulated NCAA Championship intrasquad event this weekend in their home pool. The meet is being live-streamed on Kenyon’s Instagram channel, complete with commentary, post-race interviews, podium presentations, and awards.

Among the highlights of Friday morning’s session, David Fitch led off the team’s men’s 200 free relay in 19.75, which broke the Steen Aquatic Center record of 19.77 that was done by Penn’s Eric Schultz in the 2014-2015 season.

The meet, focused on swimmers who qualified for the NCAA Championship meet, is being held more in the spirit of fun (especially given that it’s a week earlier than expected), but there still have been a few good swims. It’s not clear if the results will officially enter NCAA results databases, but Fitch’s swim is the 3rd-best 50 free in Division III swimming so far this season.

The Kenyon women were projected by psych-sheet scoring to finish 3rd at the NCAA Division III Championships, while the men were scheduled to finish 2nd. Among the team’s stars is junior Crile Hart, who at the NCAC Championship meet broke the NCAA Division III Record in the women’s 200 IM with a time of 1:58.04.

SwimSwam will have a full recap of the meet after it’s conclusion.