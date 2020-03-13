DQ Thoughts Haunted Cate Campbell In Rio, Come To Fruition In Sydney

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 13th – Sunday, March 15th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

50m (LCM)

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Start Lists

Live Results

The New South Wales State Open Championships is one of a handful of swimming meets still taking place amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide outbreak. You can read our comprehensive day 1 recap of the 3-day meet here.

One event which took place today was the women’s 100m freestyle, with the likes of Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Madi Wilson, Brianna Throssell, Emma McKeon, Holly Barratt, Leah Neale and more in the water at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center.

Campbell (C1) posted the 3rd fastest time of the morning with a casual heats swim of 54.06 to comfortably make into the final behind leaders Wilson (53.67) and McKeon (53.88).

Come the final, however, C1 was called for flinching on the blocks and disqualified for a false start. In her stead, it was McKeon who surged to the meet title in a time of 53.00, just .25 behind the 52.75 that garnered her the 4th place finish in the event at last year’s World Championships.

Wilson posted a new lifetime best of 53.50 for silver, while Bronte (C2) cleared bronze in 55.02.

Going back to C1, the 27-year-old recently identified her thought of being DQ’d as a reason for her non-medal result in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games, despite entering that women’s final as a medal favorite.

As we reported last month, at the time, Campbell herself called the her 6th place finish in Rio “possibly the greatest choke in Olympic history.” But almost four years later, Campbell says she believed she moved on the block and would be disqualified at the end of the race.

“I moved,” Campbell said. “But I might have been still enough to move again when the starting signal went.

“I was about 90 percent sure that I would be disqualified,” she continued. “Maybe it would have been a preferable option.”

She’ll need to shake these DQ thoughts out of her mind to make things happen this time around, especially with the Australian National Championships being cancelled. That’s one less meet to rid herself of on-the-block doubt.