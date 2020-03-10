Chalmers, Campbell Sisters Head To NSW C’ships To Respond To USA’s Des Moines

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 13th – Sunday, March 15th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- 50m (LCM)
The 2020 New South Wales (NSW) State Open Championships are almost upon us with a significant portion of the Australian swimming elite slated to compete at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center.
Scheduled for 3 days, the championships bring athletes ranging from age groupers to elite. However, with the Australian National Championships coming up next month, as well as the Olympic Trials not taking place until June, racers will most likely not be throwing down anything too earth-shattering this weekend.
But, this is an Olympic year, where adrenaline and stresses run high, resulting in sometimes spontaneously, unforced head-turning performances. We saw some tremendous efforts from the Americans at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, so let’s see how the Aussies respond as some of their strongest take to the battlefield.
Below is a robust sampling of the key players down under ready to rumble. Take note of the several foreign athletes also entered in the meet, including Argentine Federico Grabich, Japan sprinter Shinri Shioura, and South African-turned Kiwi swimmer Luan Grobbelaar.
Bond – Alexander Graham, Jenna Strauch, Elijah Winnington
Brisbane Grammar – Minna Atherton, Alexander Grant, Maddie Groves
Cotton Tree – Lani Pallister
Griffith – Georgia Bohl, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, David McKeon, Emma McKeon, Taylor McKeown, Emily Seebohm
Hunter – Meg Bailey
Knox Pymble – Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell
Loreto Normanhurst – William Yang
Marion – Kyle Chalmers, Travis Mahoney, Madi Wilson
MLC Aquatic – David Schlicht
Nunawading – Bowen Gough, Jess Hansen, Brendon Smith, Matthew Temple
Pelican Waters – Tessa Wallace
Rackley Parkinson – William Stockwell
Rockingham – Holly Barratt
Somerset – James Roberts
SOPAC – Matthew Wilson
Southport Olympic – Tristan Hollard, Leiston Pickett
St. Peters Western – Jack Cartwright, Abbey Harkin, Mitch Larkin, Clyde Lewis, Ariarne Titmus
TSS Aquatic – Grayson Bell, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, David Morgan, Joshua Parrish, Laura Taylor
USC Spartans – Kalani Ireland, Kaylee McKeown, Leah Neale, Jake Packard, Mikkayla Sheridan
UWA West Coast – Nic Brown, Blair Evans, Zac Incerti, Grant Irvine, Brianna Throssell
International
- Argentina – Federico Grabich
- Japan – Masahiro Kawane, Shinri Shioura
- Sweden – Jessica Eriksson
- New Zealand – Luan Grobbelaar
