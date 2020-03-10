Chalmers, Campbell Sisters Head To NSW C’ships To Respond To USA’s Des Moines

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 13th – Sunday, March 15th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

50m (LCM)

The 2020 New South Wales (NSW) State Open Championships are almost upon us with a significant portion of the Australian swimming elite slated to compete at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center.

Scheduled for 3 days, the championships bring athletes ranging from age groupers to elite. However, with the Australian National Championships coming up next month, as well as the Olympic Trials not taking place until June, racers will most likely not be throwing down anything too earth-shattering this weekend.

But, this is an Olympic year, where adrenaline and stresses run high, resulting in sometimes spontaneously, unforced head-turning performances. We saw some tremendous efforts from the Americans at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, so let’s see how the Aussies respond as some of their strongest take to the battlefield.

Below is a robust sampling of the key players down under ready to rumble. Take note of the several foreign athletes also entered in the meet, including Argentine Federico Grabich, Japan sprinter Shinri Shioura, and South African-turned Kiwi swimmer Luan Grobbelaar.

Bond – Alexander Graham, Jenna Strauch, Elijah Winnington

Brisbane Grammar – Minna Atherton, Alexander Grant, Maddie Groves

Cotton Tree – Lani Pallister

Griffith – Georgia Bohl, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, David McKeon, Emma McKeon, Taylor McKeown, Emily Seebohm

Hunter – Meg Bailey

Knox Pymble – Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell

Loreto Normanhurst – William Yang

Marion – Kyle Chalmers, Travis Mahoney, Madi Wilson

MLC Aquatic – David Schlicht

Nunawading – Bowen Gough, Jess Hansen, Brendon Smith, Matthew Temple

Pelican Waters – Tessa Wallace

Rackley Parkinson – William Stockwell

Rockingham – Holly Barratt

Somerset – James Roberts

SOPAC – Matthew Wilson

Southport Olympic – Tristan Hollard, Leiston Pickett

St. Peters Western – Jack Cartwright, Abbey Harkin, Mitch Larkin, Clyde Lewis, Ariarne Titmus

TSS Aquatic – Grayson Bell, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, David Morgan, Joshua Parrish, Laura Taylor

USC Spartans – Kalani Ireland, Kaylee McKeown, Leah Neale, Jake Packard, Mikkayla Sheridan

UWA West Coast – Nic Brown, Blair Evans, Zac Incerti, Grant Irvine, Brianna Throssell

International