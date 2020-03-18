Germany Cancels All Meets Through May; Swimmers Training Abroad Brought Home

You can visit SwimSwam Deutsch to see the original post.

Today, March 18th, the German Swimming Association (DSV) published additional directives concerning the current national swimming environment in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

All competitions will be canceled until May 31st, which includes the following:

Youth Diving Meeting (April 24-26 )

Int. German swimming championships (April 30th – May 3rd)

German age group championships synchronized swimming (May 8th – 10th)

German youth championships in water diving (May 13th – 17th)

German Masters swimming championships (May 26th – 30th)

The DSV also has set-up a task force which will be meeting frequently to reassess the coronavirus sitution. Additionally, all German national atheltes who are still training abroad will be brought back to Germany.

Per the DSV’s statement, “The organization of DSV events (championships, competitions) is associated with considerable expenditure of time, liabilities and investments, which are currently unpredictable effects of the coronavirus crisis. In order to give everyone involved the greatest possible planning security and to reduce economic and health risks to a minimum, we decided to take this step. ”

“We are in contact with FINA and DOSB regarding the qualification for the Olympic Games. Alternative approaches such as the necessary adjustment of the national nomination criteria (standard requirements, nomination periods, etc.) are currently being examined and announced at short notice,” continues the statement.

“The current situation has been an unprecedented challenge for all of Germany. With these decisions, the DSV not only wants to protect the health of its members and all those involved, but also to be a trustworthy partner, take responsibility and make its social contribution to successfully coping with the coronavirus crisis. I am confident that with mutual consideration and mutual understanding we will pass this test,” explains competitive sports director Thomas Kurschilgen.