Chinese Olympic Trials Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The list of sporting events being postponed or outright cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) outbreak taking place throughout the world, but especially in Asian nations, continues to grow. As we inch closer to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the delays and rescheduling are impacting Games qualification more and more.

For instance, we already reported how the Singaporean Swimming Federation rescheduled two Olympic-qualifying competition for pool swimmers. The 51st Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAGs) originally slated for March will now be rescheduled to June, while the 16th Singapore National Swimming Championships originally slated for June will be bumped forward to May, again with dates pending FINA confirmation.

Prior to that, FINA cancelled the FINA Diving World Series stops in China, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now the swimming powerhouse nation of China itself has reportedly joined the rescheduling frenzy with an announcement that their Olympic Trials. Originally scheduled for March 28th – April 5th the all-important Olympic-qualification event known as Chinese Nationals has been moved to May 10th – May 16th, tentatively.

The latest COVID-19 data reveals that there are over 75,700 confirmed cases worldwide, with over 2,100 deaths reported. Of the confirmed cases, 74,579 stem from China, with the majority originating in Hubei province.