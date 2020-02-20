2020 W. Ivy League: Dahlke Leads in 1:43.7, Harvard Crushes 800 FR Relay Record

2020 WOMEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)

Live results

Fan Guide

Championship Central

The defending champion Harvard women picked up a sweep of the day 1 relays to kick off the women’s 2020 Ivy League Championships. Miki Dahlke led them off in 1:43.78, a time well under what would have made NCAAs last season (1:45.12). That took about half a second off her best. Samantha Shelton (1:46.20) and Kennedy Quist (1:45.27) took on the middle legs. Freshman Felicia Pasadyn closed in 1:44.67. Their 6:59.92 is almost a second under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.

Princeton took silver in 7:04.23, also under the old record, with a team made up entirely of freshmen. Ellie Marquardt broke 1:46 for the first time as she led off for the Tigers in 1:45.69. Nikki Venema also split under 1:46, posting a 1:45.51 on the 2nd leg. Yale rounded out the podium in 7:12.60 with a 1:47.26 anchor from Izzy Henig.

In the 200 medley relay, Harvard (1:37.81) and Princeton (1:37.86) battled down to the finish. The Crimson had the lead early on as Pasadyn led off in 24.81. Princeton’s Christie Chong slightly closed the gap with her 26.99 breast leg, but Harvard freshman Addie Bullock put up a 23.63 on the fly to counter that. Princeton freshman Nikki Venema charged to a 21.78 anchor split, but came up just short as Harvard held them off by 5 hundredths.

Yale, the 2019 champion, picked up the bronze. Penn (1:40.31) was out ahead of them as Hannah Kannan put up a 24.90 back split. Caitlin Tycz (23.91) took the lead over Penn on the fly. Henig then anchored them in 22.04 to greatly extend their lead over Penn. They finished in a final time of 1:39.13. Columbia (1:40.36) was closely behind Penn for 5th, highlighted by Helen Wojdylo‘s 27.46 breast split.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1