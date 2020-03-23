Australian OLY Committee, Swimming AUS: We Cannot Assemble OLY Team For 2020

On the heels of the announcement by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee that their athletes would not participate in this year’s Olympic Games in July, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has also revealed a timeline-based statement.

Within the post dated today, March 23rd, the AOC says it held an Executive Board meeting via teleconference this morning and unanimously agreed that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad, should the Games hold for July.

The statement, which you can read in its entirety below, concludes that there are ‘numerous issues that flow from any postponement, from qualification through to logistics on the ground in Tokyo, but that these can be worked through in a timely way.’

‘We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation.’

In response, Swimming Australia has published its own statement supporting the AOC‘s position on an Australian team being unable to compete in a July Games.

“Swimming Australia has welcomed the acknowledgement by the AOC that an Australian Olympic team could not be assembled in 2020 considering current global circumstances,” reads the statement by chief Leigh Russell.

“Given the current situation worldwide, it has become evident that it is not safe for the Games to be staged in its current time frame,” Russell said.

“Although it’s a devastating prospect for the Games to be postponed, it is the correct decision, as we must focus on our families and our communities at this challenging time.

“We understand our country is experiencing unprecedented circumstances, as are our athletes who are only just starting to digest this news. We’re very conscious of their mental health and wellbeing and will provide support to our athletes, as well as our coaches and staff, through our wellbeing support networks.

“When the time is right, we will look ahead to the planning phase for 2021 but right now our focus must remain on stopping and slowing the spread of COVID-19 and supporting our people.”

Russell also confirmed that the Swimming Australia high-performance programs would also be immediately shut down. This is just 2 days after we reported how most of Swimming Australia‘s elite were among the few athletes worldwide still able to train in the water. That’s how quickly things change.

“It is clear that to stop the spread of COVID-19 we must all follow government advice and practice physical distancing,” Russell said.

“In light of all non-essential services being shut down we will suspend all of our Olympic and Paralympic training programs for the foreseeable future.

“The safety and health of our athletes, coaches, staff, their families and our community, is paramount at the moment.”

Statement by the Australian Olympic Committee

“The AOC says Australian athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021, following the IOC’s announcement of a potential postponement of this year’s Games and changes in public health landscape in Australia and across the globe,” starts the statement presented on its site today, March 23rd.