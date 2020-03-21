Most Elite Aussie Swimmers Still Training In The Water

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continuing to unfold minute-by-minute around the world, athletes across all sports are grasping at training opportunities with the Olympic Games still on schedule to begin in July.

We reported how a group of United States-based National Team and Junior National Team swimmers who were training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs were sent home after the state ordered the facility to close.

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) was also forced to cease all top swimming activities around the country, shutting down its already-quarantined Drachten training center.

Two elite powerhouse training facilities in Great Britain are also closed to the tune of Bath and Loughborough. The former is home to Olympian James Guy and on-the-rise 19-year-old Tom Dean, while the latter is where Adam Peaty, James Wilby, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and more usually train.

However, not all swimmers are forced to keep in shape on land. Australian swimmers, for instance, have been posting in-water training session photos, as they’re able to continue working out, at least for now.

“All of our athletes remain in their home programs currently,” Swimming Australia confirmed to SwimSwam today, March 21st.

“For those training in venues that have been closed, they still remain open to our high-performance programs to train exclusively.”

Australian Olympian Emily Seebohm also confirmed to SwimSwam that she is still swimming, but she’s ‘not sure how much longer.’

We’ve been told that Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC) is closed to the general public open to the elite.

Yesterday Swimming Australia head coach Jacco Verhaeren and others in the organization issued a group statement calling for a ‘level playing field’ when it comes to the Olympic Games.

“We do understand that decisions about the Olympics and Paralympics are extremely difficult to make and that it would be devastating to all involved if cancelling or postponing becomes the outcome. At the heart of the Olympic and Paralympic competition is the notion of fair play – a value we hold very close, and we do not want that to be compromised.”