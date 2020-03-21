Swimming From Home Talk Show: Olivia Smoliga & Natalie Hinds

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Luckily during this time of crisis, SwimSwam can still bring you premium content in the form of Olivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds. If you’re not familiar with their previous interviews, you’d better go ahead and click here. In short, O&N know how to hold it down, especially in a pandemic like we’re in now. The two admitted that they really don’t go out much, so this isn’t a HUGE change. At first, they were worried about the possibility of Athens instating a strict curfew of 9pm until they realized that they, in fact, are never out past 9pm.

Let Olivia and Natalie’s candid and humorous takes on our current state be a deep breath and a few laughs for your weekend.