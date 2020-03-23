Japanese Prime Minister Abe Now Considers Olympic Postponement

Over the last 24 hours, both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Australian Olympic Committee stating that they would not be fielding national teams should the 2020 Olympic Games stay on course for July.

Against this backdrop, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in Parliament today, March 23rd, that the world isn’t in the right position to hold the Games.

“If asked whether the Games can be held, I don’t think the world is in such a situation,” Abe said. “I want the Tokyo Games to be held in a complete form where all the countries can attend. If we cannot hold it in a complete way, I think I have no choice but to have to decide to postpone it, giving top priority on athletes.” (U.S. News) “When it comes to hosting the 2020 Games, I don’t believe the world is in any condition to do so at this time,” Abe said.