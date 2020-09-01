Iowa Football Coaches Receive Raises After School Cuts Swimming Programs

Assistant football coaches at the University of Iowa will receive pay raises for 2020-2021, even after factoring in a 10% reduction in salaries.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa will pay out $575,000 more in base salaries to its football coaches this school year. But about $527,000 of that will be off-set by the school’s reduction in salaries for highly-paid coaches. Iowa previously announced that all coaches making more than $200,000 a year (which includes all 11 football coaches) would have their salaries reduced by 10% this year as the school stared down a growing financial deficit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Register pulls data from an open records request, reporting that 10 on-field assistant coaches in the Hawkeye football program received raises between $40,000 and $90,000 for the 2020-2021 season. Even with the 10% reduction, most Iowa football coaches will take home slightly more this year than they did last year.

That comes after the school cut women’s and men’s swimming & diving along with two other programs (men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis) in an effort to reduce its athletics budget.

Two assistant football coaches at Iowa now make more than $800,000 a year. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker got a raise from $800,000 last year to $890,000 this year, while offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz got a raise from $790,000 to $860,000. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is the state’s highest-paid public employee, making $4.8 million in 2019.

The Register‘s report comes after the Big Ten decided to cancel its fall football season, with a chance to play football in the spring of 2021.