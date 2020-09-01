Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Iowa Football Coaches Receive Raises After School Cuts Swimming Programs

Assistant football coaches at the University of Iowa will receive pay raises for 2020-2021, even after factoring in a 10% reduction in salaries.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa will pay out $575,000 more in base salaries to its football coaches this school year. But about $527,000 of that will be off-set by the school’s reduction in salaries for highly-paid coaches. Iowa previously announced that all coaches making more than $200,000 a year (which includes all 11 football coaches) would have their salaries reduced by 10% this year as the school stared down a growing financial deficit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Register pulls data from an open records request, reporting that 10 on-field assistant coaches in the Hawkeye football program received raises between $40,000 and $90,000 for the 2020-2021 season. Even with the 10% reduction, most Iowa football coaches will take home slightly more this year than they did last year.

That comes after the school cut women’s and men’s swimming & diving along with two other programs (men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis) in an effort to reduce its athletics budget.

Two assistant football coaches at Iowa now make more than $800,000 a year. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker got a raise from $800,000 last year to $890,000 this year, while offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz got a raise from $790,000 to $860,000. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is the state’s highest-paid public employee, making $4.8 million in 2019.

The Register‘s report comes after the Big Ten decided to cancel its fall football season, with a chance to play football in the spring of 2021.

JenSwim
1 hour ago

Disgusting.

Sir Swimsalot
1 hour ago

Why am I not surprised anymore? Getting angry over this gets exhausting, now I’m just disappointed.

10U DAD
Reply to  Sir Swimsalot
35 minutes ago

No! Stay angry and call out the people responsible for these disgusting decisions.

Doconc
1 hour ago

Some things never change

