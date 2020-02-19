2020 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)
- Men’s Fan Guide
- Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times
- NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Live Video (Wednesday Finals)
- Heat Sheets
- Live results
The first individual finals races of the 2020 SEC Champions are set to take place tonight in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. We’ll also see the 200 free relay and men’s 1-meter diving.
Florida’s Kieran Smith is one of the men to watch in the 500 free, but Georgia’s Walker Higgins leads the way for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas looks to break 1:40 in the 200 IM, while Alabama’s Zane Waddell is chasing his first 50 free title. Courtney Harnish (Georgia), Erika Brown (Tennessee), and Meghan Small (Tennessee) are all back to defend their 2019 title on the women’s side.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
- SEC Meet Record: Tennessee, 2019, 1:26.51
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43
- 2019 Champion: Tennessee, 1:26.51
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
- SEC Meet Record: Alabama, 2019, 1:15.43
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.17
- 2019 Champion: Alabama, 1:15.43
WOMEN’S 500 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2016, 4:33.10
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 4:40.96
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
- 2019 Champion: Courtney Harnish (Georgia), 4:35.52
MEN’S 500 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 2018, 4:10.51
- NCAA Record: Townley Haas (Texas), 2019, 4:08.19
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 4:16.04
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82
- 2019 Champion: Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 4:11.98
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- SEC Meet Record: Meghan Small (Tennessee), 2019, 1:51.62
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.76
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2019 Champion: Meghan Small (Tennessee), 1:51.62
MEN’S 200 IM
- SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:43.82
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34
- 2019 Champion: Kieran Smith (Florida), 1:43.13
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019, 21.15
- NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 2019, 20.90
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 22.23
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- 2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 21.15
MEN’S 50 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016, 18.23
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 17.63
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 19.35
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96
- 2019 Champion: Robert Howard (Alabama), 18.74
MEN’S 1-METER DIVING
- SEC Meet Record: Juan Celaya Hernandez (LSU), 2018, 479.10
