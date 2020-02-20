Kieran Smith Smashes NCAA, American Record with 4:06.3 500 Free

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020

Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center

Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)

Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)

Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)

Men’s Fan Guide

Women’s Fan Guide

Psych Sheets

Florida’s Kieran Smith is now the fastest man in history. On night 2 of the 2020 SEC Championships, Smith ran away with the 500 free. His 4:06.32 broke the NCAA Record, formerly held by Townley Haas, by nearly 2 seconds and broke the American Record, formerly held by Zane Grothe, by nearly a second. Coming into this meet, Smith had a best of 4:16.96 from 2017. He was the 2019 SEC Champion in the 200 IM, but chose this event instead today.

Courtesy of TAMU Swim Dive

SPLITS COMPARISON:

GROTHE, 2017 WINTER NATIONALS CLARK SMITH, 2017 NCAA’S HAAS, 2018 NCAA’S HAAS, 2019 NCAA’S KIERAN SMITH , 2020 SECS 47.58 47.34 47.41 46.38 47.28 1:38.07 (50.50) 1:37.47 (50.13) 1:38.11 (50.70) 1:35.69 (49.31) 1:37.08 (49.80) 2:28.39 (50.31) 2:27.44 (49.97) 2:29.02 (50.91) 2:25.70 (50.01) 2:27.35 (50.27) 3:18.07 (49.68) 3:18.30 (50.86) 3:19.77 (50.75) 3:17.27 (51.57) 3:17.25 (49.90) 4:07.25 (49.18) 4:08.42 (50.12) 4:08.60 (48.83) 4:08.19 (50.92) 4:06.32 (49.07)

Smith was over 4 seconds ahead of the field and he finshed 4 seconds faster than the former SEC Meet Record. Texas A&M’s Mark Theall (4:10.77) and Florida’s Bobby Finke (4:10.86) rounded out the podium.

Tonight’s victory came after an electric start to the meet. Last night, Smith had dropped nearly 4 seconds from his best in the 200 free on the leadoff leg of the 800 free relay. His 1:30.11 there made him the 4th fastest man in history. You can watch that race here.