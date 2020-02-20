Kieran Smith Smashes NCAA, American Record with 4:06.3 500 Free

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)
- Men’s Fan Guide
- Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
Florida’s Kieran Smith is now the fastest man in history. On night 2 of the 2020 SEC Championships, Smith ran away with the 500 free. His 4:06.32 broke the NCAA Record, formerly held by Townley Haas, by nearly 2 seconds and broke the American Record, formerly held by Zane Grothe, by nearly a second. Coming into this meet, Smith had a best of 4:16.96 from 2017. He was the 2019 SEC Champion in the 200 IM, but chose this event instead today.
Courtesy of TAMU Swim Dive
SPLITS COMPARISON:
|GROTHE, 2017 WINTER NATIONALS
|CLARK SMITH, 2017 NCAA’S
|HAAS, 2018 NCAA’S
|HAAS, 2019 NCAA’S
|
KIERAN SMITH, 2020 SECS
|47.58
|47.34
|47.41
|46.38
|47.28
|1:38.07 (50.50)
|1:37.47 (50.13)
|1:38.11 (50.70)
|1:35.69 (49.31)
|1:37.08 (49.80)
|2:28.39 (50.31)
|2:27.44 (49.97)
|2:29.02 (50.91)
|2:25.70 (50.01)
|2:27.35 (50.27)
|3:18.07 (49.68)
|3:18.30 (50.86)
|3:19.77 (50.75)
|3:17.27 (51.57)
|3:17.25 (49.90)
|4:07.25 (49.18)
|4:08.42 (50.12)
|4:08.60 (48.83)
|4:08.19 (50.92)
|4:06.32 (49.07)
Smith was over 4 seconds ahead of the field and he finshed 4 seconds faster than the former SEC Meet Record. Texas A&M’s Mark Theall (4:10.77) and Florida’s Bobby Finke (4:10.86) rounded out the podium.
Tonight’s victory came after an electric start to the meet. Last night, Smith had dropped nearly 4 seconds from his best in the 200 free on the leadoff leg of the 800 free relay. His 1:30.11 there made him the 4th fastest man in history. You can watch that race here.
mental
Welcome to the Big League!
He said see you later alligator to the NCAA/American records