SwimSwam Awards: 2024 Short Course World Championships (Women’s Edition)

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After an eventful week in Budapest, the dust has settled at the 2024 SC World Championships. The meet was one for the history books, with 30 world records falling over 6 days, reminiscent of the infamous 2009 super-suited World Championships. Now, it’s time to reflect on the meet and determine the women’s swimmer of the meet.

Women’s Swimmer of the Meet – Gretchen Walsh, USA

Was there a sliver of doubt about who would win this award? Sure, in any normal year, one could have made the case that Summer McIntosh or Regan Smith could’ve picked up this award, but the meet that Gretchen Walsh just had was far from normal. In fact, it was exceptional.

If the 2024 Olympics were Walsh’s breakout meet, then SC Worlds was her catapult into stardom. After years of dominant performances in the SCY pool throughout her NCAA career in Virginia, we were all wondering what Walsh would be able to conjure up in SCM. In her initial SCM debut this fall at the Virginia v. Florida dual meet, she shattered the World Record in the 100 IM, making her SC Worlds debut even more anticipated. However, none of us could have imagined what a show she would put on this week. In a chaotic week of 16 races, Walsh set a record almost every time she entered the pool. With so many records, it’s probably easier to sum up her accomplishments below:

Gretchen Walsh’s 2024 SC World Championships Summary:

Even with a slightly reduced field in Budapest, Walsh was still besting some of the fastest swimmers of the world, making it look easy at times. When she was breaking World Records, she was annihilating the fastest time in history by wide margins. Many of those records were set by legendary names in the sport of swimming such as Katinka Hosszu (who held the 100 IM record prior to Walsh’s swim in October), Maggie MacNeil, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, and Therese Alshammar.

Walsh’s meet will still go down as one for the history books, a fact that is hard to dispute. Across her 18 races this week, Walsh set a record (World, American, or Championship) 15 of the times she entered the water, the only exceptions being the final of the 50 butterfly, prelims of the 100 freestyle, and prelims of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

Honorable Mentions (In No Particular Order):

Women’s Swim of the Meet: Gretchen Walsh – Women’s 100 Butterfly

This was a close one as there were so many notable swims that occurred this week. However, Walsh’s 100 butterfly was barrier-shattering in more ways than one. In her first 100 SCM butterfly ever, Walsh broke Maggie MacNeil’s World Record of 54.05 with a 53.24, becoming the first swimmer to ever dip under the 54 second barrier, doing so by a wide margin. She then took that record to a whole new level during the semi-finals of the race with a 52.84, slicing almost a half second off of her record from the morning and becoming the first swimmer under 53 seconds as well. Walsh lowered that mark even further, hitting a 52.71 to win gold in the final of the event, becoming the first swimmer to ever break the world record in the prelims, semis, and finals of the same event at a meet. Though there were many other world records that were set throughout the meet, Walsh gets this win due to her consistency throughout all three rounds of the event.

Honorable Mentions:

Summer McIntosh ’s 400 IM – As previously mentioned, McIntosh threw down a blazing performance in the final of the 400 IM to win gold in a time of 4:15.48, taking 3 seconds off of Mireia Belmonte Garcia ’s decade-old World Record in the process. With her time, McIntosh also won the race by almost 5 seconds over the field.

Lilly King, US Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay – The team of Regan Smith Gretchen Walsh , and Kate Douglass demolished the World Record in this event on the final night of competition, closing off the meet on a high note. The team combined for a time of 3:40.41, taking a huge chunk of time off of the previous record of 3:44.35 set by the US team at the 2022 World Championships. They also won the race by a large margin of 7 seconds.

Women’s Junior of the Meet – Summer McIntosh , Canada

As mentioned above, in almost any other year, McInosh’s performance would’ve likely earned her the swimmer of the meet honors as well. The 18-year-old Canadian star was unstoppable in her main events, setting 3 World Records, 4 World Junior Records, and winning 3 individual gold medals. Her World Junior Records in her 4 events, the 200 butterfly, 400 IM, 400 Freestyle, and 200 Backstroke, will likely stand for a long time, as she currently ranks well ahead of her competitors in all 4 events.

Honorable Mentions:

Eva Okaro (Great Britain) – Narrowly missing out on the medals in the 50 freestyle, the 18-year-old Okaro set a new World Junior Record, swimming a time of 23.66 to break Anastasyia Shkurdai’s previous mark of 23.69 from 2020. Okaro now ranks as the second-fastest British swimmer of all-time in the 50 free, just 0.22 seconds off (Great Britain) – Narrowly missing out on the medals in the 50 freestyle, the 18-year-old Okaro set a new World Junior Record, swimming a time of 23.66 to break Anastasyia Shkurdai’s previous mark of 23.69 from 2020. Okaro now ranks as the second-fastest British swimmer of all-time in the 50 free, just 0.22 seconds off Fran Halsall ‘s British Record time of 23.44 from 2009.

Claire Weinstein (USA) – Winning her first major individual international medal, American Claire Weinstein broke the World Junior Record in the 200 freestyle to finish 3rd in the event with a time of 1:51.62, taking down former Sandpiper teammate Bella Sims ’ mark of 1:52.59, also setting a new American Record in the event. Weinstein also was a member of the US women’s 4×200 freestyle relay that set the World Record in the event en route to winning gold with a 7:30.13, splitting a massive 1:50.31 on the anchor leg.

Women’s Breakout Swimmer of the Meet – Mary-Sophie Harvey,

At 25-years-old Mary-Sophie Harvey had the best meet of her career in Budapest, picking up her first career World Championship medals in individual races. The Canadian star won silver in the women’s 200 freestyle, setting a personal best, Canadian, and Americas record of 1:51.49. She also took home a bronze in the women’s 400 freestyle, swimming a time of 3:54.88, also a personal best.

Harvey had previously narrowly missed the podium at the 2024 Olympic Games, finishing 4th in 4 different events throughout the meet, so this competition marks a huge breakthrough for her as she continues to look forward to 2028.

Honorable Mentions:

Isabel Gose (Germany) – Despite being on the scene for several years, Gose hadn’t won a gold medal at a World Championships until this week when she claimed gold in the women’s 1500 freestyle. Gose threw down a dominant performance in the race, winning by over 10 seconds in a time of 15:24.69. She also picked up a silver medal in the 800 freestyle to add to her collection.

Tessa Giele (Netherlands) – Dutch star Tessa Giele threw down a huge performance in the 100 butterfly to claim her first individual WC medal, winning silver behind Walsh in a time of 54.66.

Eve Okaro (Great Britain) – In only her 3rd international meet, Okaro was pivotal to Great Britain’s relays and proved to be a force individually. Though she just missed the podium in the 50 freestyle, Okaro dropped a World Junior Record in the 50m freestyle with a 23.66. She was also a member of Great Britain’s runner-up team in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, picking up her first major international medal with a silver. After rising through the ranks on the national scale a few years ago, Okaro battled a back injury that stalled her progress in the junior ranks. However, the 18-year-old seems to be on track to make an impact on the international level in the coming years and has seen significant progress, dropping .4 off of her 50 freestyle already this season.

Women’s Clutch Relay Performer – Regan Smith , USA

There were several swimmers who threw down on the relays to help their teams out. However, only one of them set a World Record, making Regan Smith the pick for clutch relay performer. After winning the 100 backstroke in a new Championship Record, Smith threw down a 54.19 to lead off the United States’ mixed 4×100 medley relay, unofficially breaking her own World Record in the process. Though her time didn’t stand, her split significantly helped the US, as the team won a silver medal. Smith then officially broke the World Record leading-off the women’s 4×100 medley relay, swimming a 54.02 to demolish her two previous times and help the US team break the World Record in the relay by over 3 seconds.

Honorable Mentions: