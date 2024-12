Gretchen Walsh Finishes Short Course Worlds With $290K (Final Prize Money Update)

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day, another prize money post about Gretchen Walsh.

On the final day of the 2024 World Championships, Walsh earned another $42,500 in prize money by winning gold in the 50 free and 4×100 medley relay. She also got world record bonuses in both races, taking the full $25,000 bonus in the 50 free and $6,250 for the relay, as the bonus was divided amongst four swimmers. Her total prize money number for this meet is $290,416.67.

In fact, Walsh outearned every other country in terms of prize money except for the United States, which made a total of $974,000. The second-highest earning country was Canada, which accumulated $241,000.

Walsh’s World Records Swims At SC Worlds

Women’s 50 fly (prelims) –24.02

Women’s 50 fly (semis) – 23.94

Women’s 4×100 free relay (final) – USA, 3:25.01

Women’s 100 IM (semis) – 55.71

Women’s 100 fly (prelims) – 53.24

Women’s 100 fly (semis) – 52.87

Women’s 100 IM (final) – 55.11

Women’s 100 fly (final) – 52.71

Women’s 50 free (semis) — 22.87

Women’s 50 free (finals) — 22.83

Walsh’s American teammate Regan Smith moved up to second in the prize money standings following a $52,750 paycheck from Sunday alone. She got a $25,000 world record bonus from the 200 back, as well as $10,000 for taking the triple crown in the event (winning it at all World Cup stops and short course worlds).

Note: We assume that relay prize money gets divided amongst prelims and finals swimmers.

Prize Money Earnings Through Day 6, Per Athlete – Top 5

Prize Money Earnings Through Day 6, Per Nation – Top 5

United States — $974,000 Canada — $241,000 Neutral Athletes B — $220,500 Australia — $182,000 Italy — $159,500

American swimmer Luke Hobson took a $25,000 world record bonus for the 200 free, while China’s Qin Haiyang and Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey got triple crown bonuses for the 50 breast and 200 free respectivley.

Notes: -NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher. -We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Data courtesy of Barry Revzin.

Total Prize Money By Nation

country money wr double crown total United States 419000.00 525000.00 30000.00 974000.00 Canada 166000.00 75000.00 0.00 241000.00 Neutral Athletes B 195500.00 25000.00 0.00 220500.00 Australia 182000.00 0.00 0.00 182000.00 Italy 159500.00 0.00 0.00 159500.00 Switzerland 32000.00 75000.00 20000.00 127000.00 France 82000.00 0.00 0.00 82000.00 China 60000.00 0.00 20000.00 80000.00 Cayman Islands 17000.00 50000.00 0.00 67000.00 Germany 67000.00 0.00 0.00 67000.00 Hungary 64000.00 0.00 0.00 64000.00 Great Britain 54000.00 0.00 0.00 54000.00 Poland 54000.00 0.00 0.00 54000.00 Netherlands 52500.00 0.00 0.00 52500.00 Neutral Athletes A 45000.00 0.00 0.00 45000.00 Japan 43000.00 0.00 0.00 43000.00 Spain 41000.00 0.00 0.00 41000.00 Brazil 35000.00 0.00 0.00 35000.00 Hong Kong, China 19000.00 0.00 10000.00 29000.00 Sweden 26000.00 0.00 0.00 26000.00 South Africa 24000.00 0.00 0.00 24000.00 Ireland 23000.00 0.00 0.00 23000.00 Türkiye 20500.00 0.00 0.00 20500.00 Lithuania 20000.00 0.00 0.00 20000.00 Tunisia 20000.00 0.00 0.00 20000.00 Austria 17000.00 0.00 0.00 17000.00 Estonia 16000.00 0.00 0.00 16000.00 Belgium 13000.00 0.00 0.00 13000.00 Czechia 11000.00 0.00 0.00 11000.00 Finland 9000.00 0.00 0.00 9000.00 Denmark 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00 Kyrgyzstan 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00 Slovakia 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00 Bulgaria 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00 Singapore 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00 Croatia 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00 Greece 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00 Korea 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00 Norway 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00

Final Prize Money Numbers