Regan Smith Breaks Own World Record With 1:58.04 200 Backstroke

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 1:58.83 — Regan Smith , USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 2:00.03 — Missy Franklin, USA (2011)

Championship Record: 1:59.23 — Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)

2022 Champion: Kaylee McKeown, AUS — 1:59.26

Final:

Regan Smith (USA) — 1:58.04 ***WORLD RECORD*** Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 1:59.96 ***WORLD JUNIOR RECORD*** Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) — 2:00.56 Phoebe Bacon (USA) — 2:00.76 Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) — 2:02.26 Pauline Mahieu (FRA) — 2:03.21 Iona Anderson (AUS) — 2:04.60 Milana Stepanova (NAB) — 2:05.06

Regan Smith broke her own World Record in the SCM women’s 200 backstroke swimming to a time of a 1:58.04. That broke her record of a 1:58.83 that she swam this fall at the World Cup stop in Singapore. Australian Kaylee McKeown was the previous World Record holder at the time.

Split Comparison

Regan Smith Regan Smith Kaylee McKeown New WR Old WR Previous WR Holder 50m 27.76 27.89 28.4 100m 29.83 30.29 30.19 150m 30.24 30.29 30.41 200m 30.21 30.36 29.94 1:58.04 1:58.83 1:58.94

Smith was out under her World Record pace and stayed under her old pace on all four 50s. Her biggest difference was the 2nd 50 as she was almost half a second faster today.

Smith swept all the backstroke events in Budapest, something fellow American Ryan Murphy did in the men’s events in 2022 at SC Worlds.

Smith holds all three World Records in the SCM backstroke events. She set the 100 and 200 backstrokes this fall at the World Cup stop in Singapore before adding the 50 backstroke this week. She broke the old 50 back record held by Maggie MacNeil. Now, she broke her own record in the 200 back.