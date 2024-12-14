Gretchen Walsh Posts 52.71 100 Fly…Her 7th World Record Of SC Worlds

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final
World Record: 52.87 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
World Championship Record: 52.87 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05
Top 8 Finishers:
- Gretchen Walsh (USA)- 52.71 **NEW WORLD RECORD**
- Tessa Giele (NED)- 54.66
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS)- 55.10
- Louise Hansson (SWE)- 55.23
- Mizuki Hirai (JPN)- 55.61
- Ellen Walshe (IRL)- 55.68
- Lily Price (AUS)- 55.82
- Laura Lahtinen (FIN)- 56.82
Gretchen Walsh continues to dominate, posting a 52.71 in the 100 butterfly to break her own World Record of a 52.87 that she swam in last night’s semifinal. She becomes the first swimmer to ever break the World Record in prelims, semifinals, and finals.
Split Comparison
|Finals
|Semifinals
|Prelims
|
MacNeil-Previous WR
|50
|24.18
|24.37
|24.55
|25.78
|100
|52.71 (28.53)
|52.87 (28.50)
|53.24 (28.69)
|54.05 (28.27)
Walsh was out faster today than she was last night. She had a slightly faster reaction time today of a 0.72, and touched first at a 11.16 at the 25 mark. Her time at the 50 split of a 24.18 is also lower than the old 50 fly World Record of a 24.38. She lowered the 50 fly record to a 23.94.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s SCM 100 Fly
- Gretchen Walsh, USA – 52.71 (2024)
- Maggie Mac Neil, CAN – 54.05 (2022)
- Kelsi Dahlia, USA – 54.59 (2021)
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE – 54.61 (2014)
- Tessa Giele, NED- 54.66
Walsh had never swam the event heading into SC Worlds but has now set the World Record three times and is the fastest performer by 1.34 seconds. Tonight’s swim was her 7th World Record of the meet. She earned another $25,000 World Record bonus.
Da-aaaaaaaaaamn!
What back half???
Awesome!
giele is the new #5 performer too
Current top 6 performances in the 50 fly
1. 23.94 – G. Walsh
2. 24.01 – G. Walsh
3. 24.02 – G. Walsh
4. 24.18 – G. Walsh, split
5. 24.37 – G. Walsh, split
6. 24.38 – T. Alshammar (2009)
How often do we see splits on these lists?? Ever???