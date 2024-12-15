Gretchen Walsh Breaks Own World Record (Again) With 22.83 50 Freestyle

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 22.87 — Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 23.69 — Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR (2020)

World Championship Record: 22.87 — Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS — 23.04

Final:

Gretchen Walsh broke her own World Record again this week in Budapest, swimming to a 22.83 in the women’s 50 freestyle. That broke Walsh’s World Record of a 22.87 that she swam in last night’s final.

Walsh spoke on her busy week as this was her 9th individual World Record of the meet. She earned another $25,000 World Record bonus in the swim. Speaking on her week, Walsh said, “short course is where I found my grove.”

Walsh also makes history as she is the only woman to have broken the 23-second mark twice. Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands held the World Record until last night as Kromowidjojo is the only other woman to have been under 23 seconds before.

All-Time Top 50 Free Performances

Walsh was off the blocks slightly faster today in a 0.73 reaction time. She flipped 0.01 ahead of her record at the 25 mark in a 11.12.