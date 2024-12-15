Gretchen Walsh Breaks Own World Record (Again) With 22.83 50 Freestyle

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Women’s 50 Freestyle — Final
World Record: 22.87 — Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 23.69 — Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR (2020) World Championship Record: 22.87 — Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS — 23.04
Final:
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 22.83 ***WORLD RECORD***
- Kate Douglass (USA) — 23.05
- Kasia Wasick (POL) — 23.37
- Eva Okaro (GBR) — 23.66 ***WORLD JUNIOR RECORD***
- Meg Harris (AUS) — 23.73
- Silvia di Pietro (ITA) — 23.85
- Sara Curtis (ITA) — 23.87
- Arina Surkova (NAB) — 23.95
Gretchen Walsh broke her own World Record again this week in Budapest, swimming to a 22.83 in the women’s 50 freestyle. That broke Walsh’s World Record of a 22.87 that she swam in last night’s final.
Walsh spoke on her busy week as this was her 9th individual World Record of the meet. She earned another $25,000 World Record bonus in the swim. Speaking on her week, Walsh said, “short course is where I found my grove.”
Walsh also makes history as she is the only woman to have broken the 23-second mark twice. Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands held the World Record until last night as Kromowidjojo is the only other woman to have been under 23 seconds before.
All-Time Top 50 Free Performances
- Gretchen Walsh, 22.83 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, 22.87 (2024)
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 22.93 (2017)
- Sarah Sjostrom, 23.00 (2017)
- Nina Gangl, 23.02 (2022)
Walsh was off the blocks slightly faster today in a 0.73 reaction time. She flipped 0.01 ahead of her record at the 25 mark in a 11.12.
