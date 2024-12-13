Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Lowers Own World Record With 2:12.50 200 Breaststroke

2024 Short Course World Championships

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

Final:

  1. Kate Douglass (USA) — 2:12.50 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB) — 2:15.14
  3. Alex Walsh (USA) — 2:16.83
  4. Alina Zmushka (NAA) — 2:17.30
  5. Rebecca Meder (RSA) — 2:18.26
  6. Kristyna Horska (CZE) — 2:18.31
  7. Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) — 2:18.73
  8. Angharad Evans (GBR) — 2:18.77

Kate Douglass continues to lower the SCM 200 breaststroke World Record, now swimming a 2:12.50 in the event. This marks the 3rd time this fall in which Douglass has broken the record. In addition to breaking her own World Record, Douglass broke her own Championship Record of a 2:15.77 that she swam to win the event at the 2022 edition of the meet, showing the huge progress she has made in the last few years.

Split Comparison

Douglass- 2024 World Champs Douglass- World Cup Douglass- 2022 World Champs
Previous Record (Rebecca Soni)
50 30.38 30.47 30.96 31.05
100 1:03.88 (33.50) 1:04.07 (33.60) 1:05.35 (34.39) 1:05.18 (34.13)
150 1:38.07 (34.19) 1:38.33 (34.26) 1:40.65 (35.3) 1:40.00 (34.82)
200 2:12.50 (34.43) 2:12.72 (34.39) 2:15.77 (35.12) 2:14.57 (34.57)

Douglass was out faster today than she was in October and continued to improve. The only 50 that she was slower on today was the final 50 as she was 0.04 seconds slower. Still, she dropped 0.22 off her own record.

With her win, Douglass earned a $25,000 bonus for breaking the World Record. She also earned a $10,000 bonus after winning the event at all three World Cup stops and then winning the event in Budapest.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)

  1. Kate Douglass (USA), 2:12.50 – 2024
  2. Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009
  3. Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:14.70 – 2022
  4. Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013
  5. Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!