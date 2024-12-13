Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Men Smash World Record In 4×200 Free Relay With 6:40.51

2024 Short Course World Championships

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

  • World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12

Final:

  1. United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington) — 6:45.54
  3. Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti) — 6:47.51
  4. Germany — 6:50.43
  5. Spain — 6:52.74
  6. Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 6:53.89
  7. China — 6:54.56
  8. Japan — 7:07.90

The US men broke their own World Record in the men’s 4×200 free relay swimming to a 6:40.51. That broke their previous World and Championship records of a 6:44.12 that they set at the 2022 edition of SC Worlds. Luke Hobson also led the relay off in an individual World Record.

Split Comparison

2024 2022
1st Leg Luke Hobson 1:38.91 Kieran Smith 1:41.04
2nd Leg Carson Foster 1:40.77 Carson Foster 1:40.48
3rd Leg Shaine Casas 1:40.34 Trenton Julian 1:41.44
4th Leg Kieran Smith 1:40.49 Drew Kibler 1:41.16

The relay was faster overall today. Hobson led off in a World Record 1:38.91. After three of the splits were over 1:41 in 2022, none were tonight. Shaine Casas notably had a 1:40.34 split on the 3rd leg today. Carson Foster had the fastest split of a 1:40.48 in 2022 but the slowest split today in a 1:40.77. Overall, the US had 4 of the 5 fastest swims of the race.

Tonight’s lineup was almost the exact lineup the US used to win silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hobson, Foster, and Smith all swam in their respective slots while Casas swam the 3rd leg in place of Drew Kibler.

jeff
18 minutes ago

the rough SCY equivalent of this is probably like a 1:28 low for Hobson and then trio of 1:29 mids from the other three. So like around a 5:57 time lol, more than 6 seconds faster than Texas’ American record from 2023 NCAAs

Swimor
28 minutes ago

Not bad for LCM this time of year. Expecting 6:33 at LA 2028

Marty LaBrosse
28 minutes ago

Why are so many records being broken?

Clown Show
39 minutes ago

Hot take – this is more impressive than the long course WR

CINt🇺🇲COKAT
41 minutes ago

🤘🤘🤘🐊🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

bobthebuilderrocks
47 minutes ago

Shaine turning back into a multi-event threat is one of my favorite parts of this meet. Really wish we could’ve seen him in the 100 free/fly/back or 200 back

Still remember in February when he split 1:48 on the 4×200 at Worlds

