2024 Short Course World Championships

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12

Final:

United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51 ***WORLD RECORD*** Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington) — 6:45.54 Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti) — 6:47.51 Germany — 6:50.43 Spain — 6:52.74 Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 6:53.89 China — 6:54.56 Japan — 7:07.90

The US men broke their own World Record in the men’s 4×200 free relay swimming to a 6:40.51. That broke their previous World and Championship records of a 6:44.12 that they set at the 2022 edition of SC Worlds. Luke Hobson also led the relay off in an individual World Record.

Split Comparison

The relay was faster overall today. Hobson led off in a World Record 1:38.91. After three of the splits were over 1:41 in 2022, none were tonight. Shaine Casas notably had a 1:40.34 split on the 3rd leg today. Carson Foster had the fastest split of a 1:40.48 in 2022 but the slowest split today in a 1:40.77. Overall, the US had 4 of the 5 fastest swims of the race.

Tonight’s lineup was almost the exact lineup the US used to win silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hobson, Foster, and Smith all swam in their respective slots while Casas swam the 3rd leg in place of Drew Kibler.